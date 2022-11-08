Read full article on original website
Pelosi says 'I will always have influence' as House control looms
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said it was too soon to say whether she would seek to maintain her leadership post with control of the chamber following Tuesday's election still uncertain, adding that she has no plans to fade away.
Columbia Missourian
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
LAS VEGAS — Control of the U.S. Senate might come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday was the last day that mail ballots can arrive and...
Columbia Missourian
Hawley says red wave fizzled because of ‘Washington Republicanism’
Republicans may still gain control of both chambers of Congress, but the “red wave” landslide many were predicting fizzled — leaving the party soul-searching and looking for answers. Some blame former President Donald Trump’s endorsements of flawed candidates in key races. Others say it was the threat...
Columbia Missourian
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America’s largest states.
Columbia Missourian
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Senate Republicans pick Rowden, O’Laughlin for leadership in 2023
Republican state senators made history Thursday by selecting Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin as majority leader, making her the first woman from either party to hold the second-most powerful job in the upper chamber. O’Laughlin, of Shelbina in northeast Missouri, defeated Sen. Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City in a vote held...
