ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Veterans Day rain beats previous Pittsburgh record

PITTSBURGH — Someone might have brought around a cloudto rain on a few parades Friday, but this Veterans Day rain did more than that. It also broke a Pittsburgh record. Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist Kasey Reigner talks about today's record as well as flood risks in the video above.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power

About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Nov. 11-13

Hours for the annual Holiday Mart will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. More than a dozen artists and artisans will offer American-made items suitable for gift-giving, including jewelry, architectural illustrations, prints, paintings, hand-blown glass, textiles, pottery, cards, ornaments, wall art and more.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Cold and blustery Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The bulk of the rain showers have now exiting with only a light shower left over. Overnight will see any precipitation transition to snowflakes as the core of the cold air arrives. As we head through Sunday, the best chance to see flurries will be north of the city where up to one inch is possible north of US 422 and in the ridges of the Laurel Highlands. The wind will make it feel like we are in the 20s through the day. We dry out Monday before our next system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring showers and perhaps a brief mix/changeover to snowflakes again. We then dry out and get even colder next weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 11-13

This weekend is a great time to celebrate movies, music, dance, cultural heritage and chocolate in Pittsburgh. The Three Rivers Film Festival continues through Nov. 16, featuring 18 independent feature films not showing elsewhere. Films are screening at the Harris Theater downtown and The Tull Family Theater in Sewickley. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

🎅 Light Up Nights in Westmoreland County

I seriously love Christmas, and I feel like I say, "this is my favorite tradition" A LOT - but light up night is one of my top contenders. There's nothing like seeing a giant tree light up for the first time to kick off the season and the look of joy on wonderment on your kid's face. I've compiled this list of light-up nights in North Huntingdon, Greensburg, Ligonier, and more.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Greensburg beef jerky business aims to help veterans

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Chris Prascus and Mike Tamasy believe a little beef jerky can go a long way, and the pair spent Veterans Day boxing up care packages to be sent to troops overseas. That isn't an unusual occurrence, though. In fact, it's part of the mission at Soldier...
GREENSBURG, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Upper St. Clair Grinds Down Bethel Park, Advances to the WPIAL Title Game

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — In a rain-soaked WPIAL Class-5A semifinal matchup on Upper St. Clair imposed their will in the running game and allowed only first down in the second half as they advanced to the Class-5A WPIAL Championship as they defeated Bethel Park 17-7 on Friday night as they avenged their 27-14 loss to Bethel Park from last month.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
wtae.com

Pitt's 'Victory Heights' gets green light

PITTSBURGH — A big transformation is coming to the Pitt campus in Oakland. The university's property and facilities committee on Thursday approved plans for Victory Heights. The $240 million project will include a cutting-edge athletic performance center serving the strength and conditioning, sports medicine, nutrition, and mental well-being needs for 16 of Pitt's 19 intercollegiate athletics programs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint

Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
PROSPECT, PA
wtae.com

Western Pa. native inspiring group of students in McKeesport

Singer and songwriter Alan Jackson was awarded the lifetime achievement award at Wednesday night's Country Music Awards. Did you know a McKeesport Area High School and Duquesne University alum is a member of his band?. Ryan Joseph has been a member of Alan Jackson's band for ten years. Joseph says...
MCKEESPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy