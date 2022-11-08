Read full article on original website
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Veterans Day rain beats previous Pittsburgh record
PITTSBURGH — Someone might have brought around a cloudto rain on a few parades Friday, but this Veterans Day rain did more than that. It also broke a Pittsburgh record. Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist Kasey Reigner talks about today's record as well as flood risks in the video above.
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
Three-way accident in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood sends one to the hospital
PITTSBURGH — A three-way accident in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood sent one person to the hospital Friday night. This happened in the parking lot at the Coen gas station near the 1700 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard. Police and EMS responded around 9:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said in...
More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
Pittsburgh police officer involved in overnight crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, a Pittsburgh Police cruiser was left pretty banged up after a crash.It happened just before midnight along the Fort Pitt Bridge near West Carson Street.We're working to learn the condition of the officer, who was driving, and what led to the wreck.
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Nov. 11-13
Hours for the annual Holiday Mart will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. More than a dozen artists and artisans will offer American-made items suitable for gift-giving, including jewelry, architectural illustrations, prints, paintings, hand-blown glass, textiles, pottery, cards, ornaments, wall art and more.
Cold and blustery Sunday
PITTSBURGH — The bulk of the rain showers have now exiting with only a light shower left over. Overnight will see any precipitation transition to snowflakes as the core of the cold air arrives. As we head through Sunday, the best chance to see flurries will be north of the city where up to one inch is possible north of US 422 and in the ridges of the Laurel Highlands. The wind will make it feel like we are in the 20s through the day. We dry out Monday before our next system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring showers and perhaps a brief mix/changeover to snowflakes again. We then dry out and get even colder next weekend.
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 11-13
This weekend is a great time to celebrate movies, music, dance, cultural heritage and chocolate in Pittsburgh. The Three Rivers Film Festival continues through Nov. 16, featuring 18 independent feature films not showing elsewhere. Films are screening at the Harris Theater downtown and The Tull Family Theater in Sewickley. There...
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Allegheny County
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans. It’s a startling find that has the attention of McCandless Township officials. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his...
🎅 Light Up Nights in Westmoreland County
I seriously love Christmas, and I feel like I say, "this is my favorite tradition" A LOT - but light up night is one of my top contenders. There's nothing like seeing a giant tree light up for the first time to kick off the season and the look of joy on wonderment on your kid's face. I've compiled this list of light-up nights in North Huntingdon, Greensburg, Ligonier, and more.
Greensburg beef jerky business aims to help veterans
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Chris Prascus and Mike Tamasy believe a little beef jerky can go a long way, and the pair spent Veterans Day boxing up care packages to be sent to troops overseas. That isn't an unusual occurrence, though. In fact, it's part of the mission at Soldier...
Penn Hills residents feeling unsafe as road dumping continues
PENN HILLS — Residents on School Street in Penn Hills say they’re sick of all the garbage littered all over the sides of the street. The garbage includes shopping carts, hundreds of cans, a trailer, an old desk, chairs and a bedframe. “You about name it, we’ve seen...
New public works facility won't be ready to help Pittsburgh's South Hills neighborhoods this winter
Residents in Pittsburgh’s South Hills neighborhoods might not be wishing for a white Christmas this year. A Department of Public Works facility that was supposed to bring snow plows, salt and other supplies to the district won’t be built this winter, Councilman Anthony Coghill said. Coghill represents Pittsburgh...
Upper St. Clair Grinds Down Bethel Park, Advances to the WPIAL Title Game
NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — In a rain-soaked WPIAL Class-5A semifinal matchup on Upper St. Clair imposed their will in the running game and allowed only first down in the second half as they advanced to the Class-5A WPIAL Championship as they defeated Bethel Park 17-7 on Friday night as they avenged their 27-14 loss to Bethel Park from last month.
Pitt's 'Victory Heights' gets green light
PITTSBURGH — A big transformation is coming to the Pitt campus in Oakland. The university's property and facilities committee on Thursday approved plans for Victory Heights. The $240 million project will include a cutting-edge athletic performance center serving the strength and conditioning, sports medicine, nutrition, and mental well-being needs for 16 of Pitt's 19 intercollegiate athletics programs.
At least 10 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus near Pitt
PITTSBURGH — At least ten people were injured when a Jeep slammed into a PRT bus this morning near the University of Pittsburgh campus. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate but medics said there were more minor complaints, a Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11. The bus...
Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
Western Pa. native inspiring group of students in McKeesport
Singer and songwriter Alan Jackson was awarded the lifetime achievement award at Wednesday night's Country Music Awards. Did you know a McKeesport Area High School and Duquesne University alum is a member of his band?. Ryan Joseph has been a member of Alan Jackson's band for ten years. Joseph says...
