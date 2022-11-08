ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps

This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 101 in Goleta

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. At 1:48 a.m., a car, reportedly an Uber passenger vehicle, hit the male pedestrian in the northbound lanes about a quarter-mile south of Fairview Avenue, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
GOLETA, CA
Cottage Urgent Care Opens in Montecito

On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
MONTECITO, CA
Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
"Conception" Captain Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Boat Fire

The captain of the Conception dive boat pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people trapped below deck three years ago off the coast of Santa Barbara. This is the second time Captain Jerry Boylan, 68 of Santa Barbara, pleaded not guilty in federal court, although a new indictment last month alleges Boylan conducted a series of failures and abandoning his ship, which constituted “misconduct, gross negligence, and inattention to his duties” and led to the deaths of 34 victims on September 2, 2019.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Car falls into creek leaving one person dead

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fatal call involving a mini van that fell off the road and into a creek near Hwy 101 near HWY 154. One older male was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Santa Barbara County Fire, rainy conditions may have been a factor. All highways remain open. Firefighters The post Car falls into creek leaving one person dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Goleta Community Center Update

There are big changes in store over the next year for the nearly 100-year-old Goleta Community Center (GCC). Located at 5679 Hollister Avenue in Old Town, two of the biggest rooms in the city-owned building have been closed since January of 2021 due to seismic concerns. The City will assume direct management of the city-owned building in January of 2023 and plans to immediately begin a seismic retrofit construction program. The goal is to re-open the full facility for community use by summer 2023.
GOLETA, CA
Local First Responders Will Come Together for Emergency Management Drill

First responders representing departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will come together Monday, Nov. 14 to participate in an interagency, All Hazard Incident Management Team drill at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall, 313 West Tunnel Street. In preparation for future emergencies, both counties have established local...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Tuesday Rains Soak Santa Barbara

Tuesday’s rain got bouncy at times, filling downtown gutters and starting small flows in the parched bottoms of the creeks. Jim Dewey with City Streets Operations said some temporary flooding occurred on Salinas and Old Coast Highway where some road construction had blocked the normal drainage and advised staying out of the intersection.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Fatal Traffic Collision at Highway 101 and 154 in Buellton

One person has died in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 101 at Highway 154 near Buellton Tuesday morning. At 6:19 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the scene just south of the Highway 154 offramp. Crews discovered a 2008 Toyota Sienna had crashed off the roadway, rolled over, and landed in a creek where an older male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BUELLTON, CA

