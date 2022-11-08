Read full article on original website
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a special event to celebrate America Recycles Day. The post The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Person walking on Highway 101 struck and killed by Uber driver
An Uber driver struck and killed a male who was walking on Highway 101 in the Goleta area early Friday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a person hit on northbound Highway 101 between Fairview and Patterson avenues, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Responders pronounced the male pedestrian dead at the scene.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 30?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $608,385. The average price per square foot was $320.
Noozhawk
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 101 in Goleta
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. At 1:48 a.m., a car, reportedly an Uber passenger vehicle, hit the male pedestrian in the northbound lanes about a quarter-mile south of Fairview Avenue, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cottage Urgent Care Opens in Montecito
On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Bus riders in Santa Maria will be able to ride on the two new electric buses starting on Friday. The post City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
"Conception" Captain Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Boat Fire
The captain of the Conception dive boat pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people trapped below deck three years ago off the coast of Santa Barbara. This is the second time Captain Jerry Boylan, 68 of Santa Barbara, pleaded not guilty in federal court, although a new indictment last month alleges Boylan conducted a series of failures and abandoning his ship, which constituted “misconduct, gross negligence, and inattention to his duties” and led to the deaths of 34 victims on September 2, 2019.
Car falls into creek leaving one person dead
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fatal call involving a mini van that fell off the road and into a creek near Hwy 101 near HWY 154. One older male was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Santa Barbara County Fire, rainy conditions may have been a factor. All highways remain open. Firefighters The post Car falls into creek leaving one person dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Bystanders pull unconscious surfer from ocean off Central Coast, but he can't be revived
Some alert bystanders help get an unconscious surfer who was in trouble off the Central Coast to shore, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. It happened at around 9:30 Friday morning, at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Beach. Some people saw the surfer was in trouble, and got him to shore....
syvnews.com
Storm brought heavy rain, high winds to northern Santa Barbara County
As forecast, a three-day storm that rolled into the Central Coast this week dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain on most areas, but less than an inch was recorded in some areas and more than 3 inches fell in one location. A short period of rain Monday morning...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Community Center Update
There are big changes in store over the next year for the nearly 100-year-old Goleta Community Center (GCC). Located at 5679 Hollister Avenue in Old Town, two of the biggest rooms in the city-owned building have been closed since January of 2021 due to seismic concerns. The City will assume direct management of the city-owned building in January of 2023 and plans to immediately begin a seismic retrofit construction program. The goal is to re-open the full facility for community use by summer 2023.
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Local First Responders Will Come Together for Emergency Management Drill
First responders representing departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will come together Monday, Nov. 14 to participate in an interagency, All Hazard Incident Management Team drill at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall, 313 West Tunnel Street. In preparation for future emergencies, both counties have established local...
Santa Barbara Independent
Tuesday Rains Soak Santa Barbara
Tuesday’s rain got bouncy at times, filling downtown gutters and starting small flows in the parched bottoms of the creeks. Jim Dewey with City Streets Operations said some temporary flooding occurred on Salinas and Old Coast Highway where some road construction had blocked the normal drainage and advised staying out of the intersection.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Traffic Collision at Highway 101 and 154 in Buellton
One person has died in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 101 at Highway 154 near Buellton Tuesday morning. At 6:19 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the scene just south of the Highway 154 offramp. Crews discovered a 2008 Toyota Sienna had crashed off the roadway, rolled over, and landed in a creek where an older male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Lompoc Police arrest three in connection to Thursday’s shooting in the 600 block of north fourth street
Three people were arrested in the course of Lompoc Police Department's investigation into repeated gunfire in the 600 block of North Fourth Street Thursday afternoon. The post Lompoc Police arrest three in connection to Thursday’s shooting in the 600 block of north fourth street appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
