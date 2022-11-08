Read full article on original website
More clouds, few storms possible to close out the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will turn slightly cooler behind a cold front Sunday afternoon, but even cooler air moves in toward the end of the upcoming work week. Sunday’s front will bring extra clouds and the chance for a few storms through the first half of the day.
Post-hurricane party: Electric Daisy Carnival 2022 still on after storm hits Orlando. Here’s which roads will be closed
ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando on Friday announced which roads in the downtown area will be closed, and for how long, as this year’s Electric Daisy Carnival gets underway on Tinker Field. Organizers offered several reassurances to ticketholders on Twitter that the event would start on...
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
Central Florida airports set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport and Daytona Beach International Airport announced they would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside...
17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
Florida emergency management director: Nicole coastal damage could have been worse
ORLANDO, Fla. – Damage sustained along the Volusia coastline from Nicole was far less than anticipated, said Florida’s emergency management director Thursday. “I’m going to be honest with you,” Kevin Guthrie told News 6, “I thought it was going to be more than we’ve had so far, I figured we may have upwards of 100.”
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of reopenings following Tropical Storm Nicole
Many locations in Central Florida were forced to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival early Thursday morning in preparation for the storm, which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Now, as Nicole bends away toward the northwest, many of these locations are set to reopen. Check below for a...
Sky 6 tours damage done by Nicole to Florida condo buildings
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Sky 6 flew over Daytona Beach Shores Friday, touring the damage left behind at several condo complexes which were deemed unsafe because of the rapid beach erosion caused by Nicole. The video shows chunks of sea walls ripped away or demolished by the ocean....
New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
Lake County residents spared high flood levels of Ian after Hurricane Nicole ran through
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Friday, homeowners and businesses along the St. John’s River in Astor said they are thankful water levels this week didn’t reach as high as levels during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the St. John’s River reached its major flood stage of 4 feet late...
‘One step forward, three steps back:’ Ormond Beach homeowners face flooding again
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach homeowners are faced with more devastation after Hurricane Nicole came barreling through Central Florida. News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts spoke with Lisa and Bruce Chiarizzi Monday, just a couple days before Nicole made landfall. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated...
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
WATCH: Shocking drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – It may take days for the full scope of damage left by Hurricane Nicole to be fully seen, but the picture is coming into sharp focus for communities like Daytona Beach Shores where drone video shows a strong of homes crumbling into the ocean.
‘Quite the story to tell:’ Florida mom gives birth during peak of Hurricane Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole created a memorable night for Florida residents as the historic storm battered the state, carved away at the coastline and collapsed houses into the Atlantic Ocean. Most people chose to hunker down and brave the storm from the comfort of their homes, however,...
‘Bigger and better:’ Volusia couple vows to repair badly damaged home after Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Myra Parente and her husband said their Wilbur-by-the-Sea home and back deck were once paradise — until the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. “It was gorgeous,” Parente said. But when their seawall collapsed, the ocean washed away their backyard and deck, and left a...
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
Disaster Recovery Center set to reopen in Volusia County to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials announced that the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14. to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia located at1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach.
Nicole topples Christmas tree at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – While the coast saw the worst of Nicole, many areas inland experienced strong wind gusts. The squally weather came as some had already put up Christmas decorations, and one local city is dealing with some holiday damage. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes...
New Smyrna Beach assesses damages after Nicole smacks Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push its way out of Florida, New Smyrna Beach is beginning to assess the damages left in its wake. In a release, city officials said the following locations were deemed unsafe due to the impacts of Nicole. Las...
