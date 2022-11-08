ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

More clouds, few storms possible to close out the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will turn slightly cooler behind a cold front Sunday afternoon, but even cooler air moves in toward the end of the upcoming work week. Sunday’s front will bring extra clouds and the chance for a few storms through the first half of the day.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida airports set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport and Daytona Beach International Airport announced they would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

What … just … happened 🥴

Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
ORLANDO, FL

