Flagler County, FL

Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
FLORIDA STATE
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
SR-A1A collapses in Flagler after waves from Nicole lash roadway

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of State Road A1A in Flagler County collapsed from waves caused by Hurricane Nicole, forcing the closure of the roadway. The roadway was severely damaged and continues to be impacted by the ocean after Nicole moved through the area. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Flagler County parks closed due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Several Flagler County parks have been closed until further notice due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole, according to county officials. Nicole — now a tropical storm — brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the county when it struck early Thursday morning.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
‘Like a bomb has gone off:’ Volusia County faces disastrous beach erosion, more building collapses after Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Several buildings have collapsed along the east coast of Florida due to Hurricane Nicole, which brought with it intense winds and waves. Volusia County officials are continuing to evacuate at-risk buildings in Daytona Beach Shores as impacts from Nicole continue to surface. Nicole made landfall south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Port Orange dam breaches; voluntary evacuations underway

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A dam in Port Orange’s Cambridge Canal drainage system breached Thursday morning, causing water to flow into nearby residential streets and prompting officials to issue precautionary evacuation orders. News 6 crews at the scene of the dam breach found part of the broken wall...
PORT ORANGE, FL
Flagler Beach rescue crews save flood victims from impacts of Nicole

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach fire crews managed to rescue 22 people and four pets from rapidly rising flood waters Thursday afternoon as the city continued to suffer from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department. Nicole hit Florida’s east coast early...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL

