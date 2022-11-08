Read full article on original website
Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
Lake County residents spared high flood levels of Ian after Hurricane Nicole ran through
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Friday, homeowners and businesses along the St. John’s River in Astor said they are thankful water levels this week didn’t reach as high as levels during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the St. John’s River reached its major flood stage of 4 feet late...
‘One step forward, three steps back:’ Ormond Beach homeowners face flooding again
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach homeowners are faced with more devastation after Hurricane Nicole came barreling through Central Florida. News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts spoke with Lisa and Bruce Chiarizzi Monday, just a couple days before Nicole made landfall. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated...
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Unsafe Daytona Beach Shores buildings off-limits after Nicole until inspections complete
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – No one will be allowed to access at least 15 condo complexes in Daytona Beach Shores until an inspector deems them safe to enter, according to police. The announcement came Friday after the buildings were evacuated Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of...
SR-A1A collapses in Flagler after waves from Nicole lash roadway
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of State Road A1A in Flagler County collapsed from waves caused by Hurricane Nicole, forcing the closure of the roadway. The roadway was severely damaged and continues to be impacted by the ocean after Nicole moved through the area. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home...
Flagler County parks closed due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Several Flagler County parks have been closed until further notice due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole, according to county officials. Nicole — now a tropical storm — brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the county when it struck early Thursday morning.
‘Like a bomb has gone off:’ Volusia County faces disastrous beach erosion, more building collapses after Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Several buildings have collapsed along the east coast of Florida due to Hurricane Nicole, which brought with it intense winds and waves. Volusia County officials are continuing to evacuate at-risk buildings in Daytona Beach Shores as impacts from Nicole continue to surface. Nicole made landfall south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm.
‘Bigger and better:’ Volusia couple vows to repair badly damaged home after Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Myra Parente and her husband said their Wilbur-by-the-Sea home and back deck were once paradise — until the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. “It was gorgeous,” Parente said. But when their seawall collapsed, the ocean washed away their backyard and deck, and left a...
New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
Bird’s-eye view: Nicole tore chunks from Volusia beaches, snapped homes in half
PONCE INLET, Fla. – New aerial video shows how Hurricane Nicole took bites out of the Volusia County coast, chewing up sand dunes, seawalls and parts of homes. Sky 6 flew over the beaches Friday from Ponce Inlet north to Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where two dozen homes were deemed unsafe and some had already collapsed.
New Smyrna Beach assesses damages after Nicole smacks Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push its way out of Florida, New Smyrna Beach is beginning to assess the damages left in its wake. In a release, city officials said the following locations were deemed unsafe due to the impacts of Nicole. Las...
Florida emergency management director: Nicole coastal damage could have been worse
ORLANDO, Fla. – Damage sustained along the Volusia coastline from Nicole was far less than anticipated, said Florida’s emergency management director Thursday. “I’m going to be honest with you,” Kevin Guthrie told News 6, “I thought it was going to be more than we’ve had so far, I figured we may have upwards of 100.”
Sky 6 tours damage done by Nicole to Florida condo buildings
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Sky 6 flew over Daytona Beach Shores Friday, touring the damage left behind at several condo complexes which were deemed unsafe because of the rapid beach erosion caused by Nicole. The video shows chunks of sea walls ripped away or demolished by the ocean....
Nicole forces 15 Daytona Beach Shores condo complexes to evacuate as storm threatens collapse
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores police and Volusia County deputies went door-to-door inside 12 condo complexes and one hotel along the beach on Wednesday that were under threat of collapse due to the powerful storm surge caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. “Our chief building official had...
WATCH: Drone shows wreckage of Florida beachfront homes ruined by Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided to News 6 takes a closer look at the wreckage that used to be a string of beachfront homes along Atlantic Avenue, stretching from Daytona Beach Shores to Wilbur-by-the-Sea. With the tide receded and the sky clear, many people could be seen along...
Part of Pirates Cove complex in Daytona Beach collapses as Nicole tears through Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A seven-story condominium building in Daytona Beach partially collapsed Thursday after Nicole, which made landfall south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane, brought strong winds, rain and rough surf to the area. Pirates Cove was one of at least 13 buildings evacuated Wednesday...
Port Orange dam breaches; voluntary evacuations underway
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A dam in Port Orange’s Cambridge Canal drainage system breached Thursday morning, causing water to flow into nearby residential streets and prompting officials to issue precautionary evacuation orders. News 6 crews at the scene of the dam breach found part of the broken wall...
VIDEO: Rough surf destroys beach safety office in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — CREDIT: Cool Shade Rentals, Inc. With Tropical Storm Nicole still far offshore, the waves and surf are already causing destruction on the shoreline. A video taken in the area of Dunlawton Boat Ramp shows a beach safety building breaking away against the waves.
Flagler Beach rescue crews save flood victims from impacts of Nicole
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach fire crews managed to rescue 22 people and four pets from rapidly rising flood waters Thursday afternoon as the city continued to suffer from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department. Nicole hit Florida’s east coast early...
