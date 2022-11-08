Read full article on original website
Tropics Watch: Why was Hurricane Nicole so bad as a Category 1 storm?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole wasn’t the typical Florida hurricane or tropical storm. While Nicole’s winds were not even close to Ian’s, Nicole was able to generate extreme damage from its storm surge. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Nicole’s field of tropical storm-force winds extended...
More clouds, few storms possible to close out the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will turn slightly cooler behind a cold front Sunday afternoon, but even cooler air moves in toward the end of the upcoming work week. Sunday’s front will bring extra clouds and the chance for a few storms through the first half of the day.
Following fog, more sunshine in Central Florida ahead of cooler weather
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fog will be thick in spots Saturday before giving way to a lot of sunshine. Highs top out in the low-to-mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front approaching the area for Sunday will allow for clouds to go back on the increase Saturday night. A few storms will be possible Sunday, but rain chances are only at 30% so many will thankfully stay dry.
Nicole to bring a few more showers to Central Florida. Here’s what’s next
ORLANOD, Fla. – We are pinpointing what is left of Nicole as it continues to push away from Florida and into Georgia. Wraparound moisture will bring some rain into Central Florida on Friday. Eventually, a weak front will move through and bring a few showers and a cooler weekend.
Flagler College floods as Hurricane Nicole hits St. Augustine
St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine sits more than 150 miles up Florida’s Atlantic coast from where Nicole made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, but it was not spared much of same damage assessed throughout Central Florida after the storm. Photos and video from St. Johns...
A1A back open in Marineland after ocean flooded road during Nicole
MARINELAND, Fla. – Crews had to pump water off State Road A1A in Marineland Thursday after Nicole caused the road to be flooded with ocean water. The beachside road was flooded at the St. Johns/Flagler county line, and the road was closed for several hours, according to our News 6 partner WJXT.
Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
Florida emergency management director: Nicole coastal damage could have been worse
ORLANDO, Fla. – Damage sustained along the Volusia coastline from Nicole was far less than anticipated, said Florida’s emergency management director Thursday. “I’m going to be honest with you,” Kevin Guthrie told News 6, “I thought it was going to be more than we’ve had so far, I figured we may have upwards of 100.”
WATCH: Drone shows wreckage of Florida beachfront homes ruined by Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided to News 6 takes a closer look at the wreckage that used to be a string of beachfront homes along Atlantic Avenue, stretching from Daytona Beach Shores to Wilbur-by-the-Sea. With the tide receded and the sky clear, many people could be seen along...
Central Florida airports set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport and Daytona Beach International Airport announced they would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside...
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Nicole leaves big mess for residents to clean up
More than a month after Florida’s west coast was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, the state’s east coast was struck by another hurricane on Thursday. While Nicole was only a Category 1 storm, it still did enough damage to leave residents with a big clean up ahead.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of reopenings following Tropical Storm Nicole
Many locations in Central Florida were forced to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival early Thursday morning in preparation for the storm, which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Now, as Nicole bends away toward the northwest, many of these locations are set to reopen. Check below for a...
‘Quite the story to tell:’ Florida mom gives birth during peak of Hurricane Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole created a memorable night for Florida residents as the historic storm battered the state, carved away at the coastline and collapsed houses into the Atlantic Ocean. Most people chose to hunker down and brave the storm from the comfort of their homes, however,...
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
The Weekly: Florida Republicans dominate midterm election
ORLANDO, Fla. – After sweeping victories for Florida Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm election, it’s clear the nation’s onetime premier swing state is now solidly red. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, the two Republicans at the top of the ticket, dominated their Democratic opponents, winning their respective races by 19% and 16%.
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate's office
PHOENIX – An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said. An...
