Bristol, CT

Eyewitness News

Torrington homeowner finds bullet hole in garage window

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A homeowner in Torrington woke up to find a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning. Torrington Police say they received a call from a homeowner a little after 1:00 am reporting they found a bullet hole in their garage window. Police say this...
TORRINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol remembers one-month anniversary of officer shootings

BRISTOL – In recognition of the one-month anniversary of the shootings of Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato, area residents were encouraged to light buildings blue Saturday and supporters from across the Greater Bristol area gathered in front of the Bristol Police Department Headquarters to mourn and remember.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Oxford teen dies in stolen motorcycle collision

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby. Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night. Authorities only identified the rider who was killed...
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate. Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.
LONGMEADOW, MA
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting

A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven boy

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old boy from New Haven. State police said Ahmir Harris was last seen at some point on Thursday. Troopers described him as standing 5′1″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Update: Oxford Teen Dies In Derby Motorcycle Crash

DERBY — A 16-year-old Oxford resident was killed after losing control of a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue Wednesday evening. The boy’s name was not released. Police said the teen was riding a stolen motorcycle in a reckless manner when he lost control and crashed. Police posted news about the incident at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating after teen assaulted, shot

NEWPORT — Detectives with the state police say they are investigating after a man was shot early this morning. Police were notified by North Country Hospital that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6:45 a.m. The victim was identified as Kalil Laboy, 19,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Light up Bristol blue

BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol. It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Accused Of Murdering Another Woman In Waterbury

Two Connecticut residents have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of another woman. The murder took place in New Haven County around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Waterbury on Newbury Street. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to Newbury Street for...
WATERBURY, CT

