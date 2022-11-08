Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eyewitness News
Torrington homeowner finds bullet hole in garage window
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A homeowner in Torrington woke up to find a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning. Torrington Police say they received a call from a homeowner a little after 1:00 am reporting they found a bullet hole in their garage window. Police say this...
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
Bristol Press
Bristol remembers one-month anniversary of officer shootings
BRISTOL – In recognition of the one-month anniversary of the shootings of Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato, area residents were encouraged to light buildings blue Saturday and supporters from across the Greater Bristol area gathered in front of the Bristol Police Department Headquarters to mourn and remember.
'We just want justice' | Brother of Hartford homicide victim speaks out
HARTFORD, Conn. — The brother of a recent Hartford homicide victim relived the heartbreaking moments when he learned of his brother's death with FOX61 on Saturday. 23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez was shot and killed on October 27. His older brother Andrew said it's hard to wake up every day knowing Manuel is gone.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Crime Trend: Police Say Repeat Offenders Are at Center of Crime
Waterbury Police are on two major cases that reflect a crime trend: a repeat offender is at the center of each. The Crime Prevention Unit made an arrest Wednesday night and separately, police have identified a suspect in a homicide that happened on Halloween. “We're seeing that the people that...
Eyewitness News
Police: Oxford teen dies in stolen motorcycle collision
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby. Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night. Authorities only identified the rider who was killed...
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate. Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.
milfordmirror.com
Four larceny suspects arrested at Milford car dealership Wednesday, police say
MILFORD — Four men were arrested on larceny charges at the same local car dealership Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Police said at least three of the men knew each other. Milford officers were called to Dash Cars, a used car dealership at 750 Bridgeport Ave., around 1 p.m....
Eyewitness News
Meriden man dies following head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Meriden man is dead after a head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington. According to state police, the accident occurred just after 6:00 am on Friday. A Chevrolet was driving westbound on Route 4 when it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic in the...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting
A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
Eyewitness News
Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven boy
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old boy from New Haven. State police said Ahmir Harris was last seen at some point on Thursday. Troopers described him as standing 5′1″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
New Haven Independent
Update: Oxford Teen Dies In Derby Motorcycle Crash
DERBY — A 16-year-old Oxford resident was killed after losing control of a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue Wednesday evening. The boy’s name was not released. Police said the teen was riding a stolen motorcycle in a reckless manner when he lost control and crashed. Police posted news about the incident at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield
Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating after teen assaulted, shot
NEWPORT — Detectives with the state police say they are investigating after a man was shot early this morning. Police were notified by North Country Hospital that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6:45 a.m. The victim was identified as Kalil Laboy, 19,...
Man charged in 2021 crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who police said hit four pedestrians — killing two of them — and then drove off is in custody. Shawn Wright, 34, allegedly hit the four people at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, near exit 27 on Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield. Two of the patients were […]
Eyewitness News
Light up Bristol blue
BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol. It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month...
Hartford sees its 36th 2021 homicide
Hartford police say a city camera has captured images of the city’s 36th homicide this year, showing a man confronted by a couple and then shot dead
Duo Accused Of Murdering Another Woman In Waterbury
Two Connecticut residents have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of another woman. The murder took place in New Haven County around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Waterbury on Newbury Street. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to Newbury Street for...
