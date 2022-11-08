RTD offers free rides Tuesday for Election Day to encourage voter participation

RTD hopes to restore service to R Line after derailment as free rides offered for Election Day 00:35

RTD is offering free rides on Tuesday to encourage people to drop off their ballot or cast their vote for Election Day. RTD offered two days of free rides to encourage voter participation. The free days this year were National Vote Early Day last month and Election Day on Nov. 8.

The partnership is designed to encourage voter participation in the election and is viewed as a way to break down barriers for those who may not vote due to access to transportation due to voting locations.

"We've always enjoyed a good partnership with RTD. We have our drop boxes on major corridors, one at the I-25 and Broadway Station, one at the California Station and one at Union Station so it's really important. I'm so glad that RTD is continuing this partnership with us and making it easier for folks to vote," said Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul Lopez.

The hope is that by making public transportation free, everyone who is able to cast a ballot will be able to do so.

"While data shows that mail ballot voting has significantly increased voter turnout in Colorado, providing systemwide zero-fare transit access on general election days further reduces barriers to polling places," said RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson in a statement. "With this initiative, the playing field is being leveled so that registered voters can exercise their constitutional right."

To make sure that you are registered to vote, or any voting resources like where to cast your ballot in person or a ballot dropbox, visit GoVoteColorado.com . Find your route on RTD's trip planner .

