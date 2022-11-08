ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTD offers free rides Tuesday for Election Day to encourage voter participation

By Jennifer McRae
RTD hopes to restore service to R Line after derailment as free rides offered for Election Day 00:35

RTD is offering free rides on Tuesday to encourage people to drop off their ballot or cast their vote for Election Day. RTD offered two days of free rides to encourage voter participation. The free days this year were National Vote Early Day last month and Election Day on Nov. 8.

The partnership is designed to encourage voter participation in the election and is viewed as a way to break down barriers for those who may not vote due to access to transportation due to voting locations.

"We've always enjoyed a good partnership with RTD. We have our drop boxes on major corridors, one at the I-25 and Broadway Station, one at the California Station and one at Union Station so it's really important. I'm so glad that RTD is continuing this partnership with us and making it easier for folks to vote," said Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul Lopez.

The hope is that by making public transportation free, everyone who is able to cast a ballot will be able to do so.

"While data shows that mail ballot voting has significantly increased voter turnout in Colorado, providing systemwide zero-fare transit access on general election days further reduces barriers to polling places," said RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson in a statement. "With this initiative, the playing field is being leveled so that registered voters can exercise their constitutional right."

To make sure that you are registered to vote, or any voting resources like where to cast your ballot in person or a ballot dropbox, visit GoVoteColorado.com . Find your route on RTD's trip planner .

Additional Information from the Secretary of State's Office:

  • All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax .
  • Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 31st to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8th. After October 31st voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.
  • Early voting begins on October 24th. Some locations will open earlier, with 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers available this year, voters can look up the closest locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov .
  • In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday November 8th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 16).

Dozens of parents sign up for DPS's only meeting on closures

Nearly three weeks after Denver Public Schools announced its plan to close several schools, the district is now hosting its only public comment meeting on the decision.Fairview parent Summer Patterson is one of the dozens of parents signed up to speak at the meeting on Monday."They're just thinking about money and the numbers, and that's not right," said Patterson. "They're not really thinking about these kids' education and what they go through."The district recently narrowed its list from ten schools to five, but Fairview Elementary is still on the closure list. A DPS spokesperson said closing the schools will save the...
DENVER, CO
"It's about time," City announces plans to clean up downtown Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock and other Denver city leaders announced new efforts to address health and safety concerns while identifying long-term solutions for issues downtown. The city is mobilizing a Downtown Action Team that will focus on areas of heightened concern. Denver Police Department will hire 180 additional officers throughout 2023 to ensure teams are adequately staffed. The city says there will also be increased coordination for local, state and federal policies that address crime and provide resources for mental health and drug misuse. Declining safety has more than current leaseholders downtown questioning to renew. Hancock says the state of downtown is pushing major...
DENVER, CO
DPS shrinks school closure plan, raising more questions from communities

Five Denver public schools have been pulled from the district's closure plan, for now, while five others remain.Superintendent Alex Marrero has now labeled Denver Discovery School, Schmitt and Fairview Elementary, International Academy of Denver at Harrington and Math and Science Leadership Academy as priorities to close.  "It's absolutely been a roller coaster and it's been happening very quick," Amy Bergner said.Bergner teaches 5th grade at Schmitt Elementary, one of the schools still being considered for closure.While she says she couldn't be happier for the communities that have been sparred at this time, her school, which she says is made up...
DENVER, CO
Tim Doran hired as Loveland's new police chief

Loveland confirmed the city hired Tim Doran as it's new police chief on Thursday night. Doran is taking over a what has been a trouble police department in Loveland, and he comes in as a 32-year veteran in law enforcement. That includes 22 years in the FBI. Doran was previously serving Colorado as the assistant police chief in For Collins prior to his new role as the top police officer in Loveland. Former Loveland Chief Bob Ticer resigned as the department came under fire for several controversies, including the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia. RELATED: Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer Hired To Run Police Department In Arizona
LOVELAND, CO
Denver Public Schools opens free grocery store to help families

Denver Public Schools is opening a free grocery store at Place Bridge Academy to help families that are dealing with food insecurity. The free grocery store will be a part of the DPS' new Community Hubs, through the Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). This is to provide access to resources and help build relationships with the community around schools in DPS."We have things for them to access that's what these hubs were created for," said Michaelle Salvador, Manager of Operations for Denver Public School's Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). "They're community services, that's why they are called community...
DENVER, CO
Denver Public Schools superintendent revises school closure plan

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero sent an update Thursday night to the Denver Public Schools community indicating he is revising school closure plans to prioritize shuttering five schools at the end of the 2022-2023 school year rather than the original ten.Marrero's memo to families points out that in order keep under-enrolled schools operating and delivering basic services to kids it is necessary to subsidize the schools, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars that he suggested could be better spent hiring more faculty.  Keeping the ten schools open is costing nearly $5 million in budget assistance, or...
DENVER, CO
Caraveo will be Colorado's first Latina woman in Congress

Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded the race for Colorado's newest congressional district Wednesday night, effectively recognizing victory for pediatrician and state lawmaker, Democrat Dr. Yadira Caraveo.Kirkmeyer tweeted out in the evening, "Just a few minutes ago I call Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign. And "thank" all of the team, the countless volunteers, the folks who contributed and my family."Kirkmeyer was faced with diminishing returns as nearly all the votes in more conservative Weld County were counted. Adams County...
COLORADO STATE
Boulder announces winners for 2022 Snowplow Naming Contest

The City of Boulder announced Thursday the 10 winning names as a part of its second annual snowplow naming contest. With over 40 entries, the 10 names Boulder picked included: Snow what?, Katy, Snow-caccino, Snowba Fett, Flurry, Frostasaurus, Snow Monster, Winter Wonder, Grateful Sled, and Plowerina. "Inspiring creativity around a routine topic like snow clearing is a fun and impactful way to connect with our younger community members," said City of Boulder Business Services Supervisor Rene Lopez. "We hope to bring this contest back again and again."To come up with names for its snowplows, Boulder invited elementary students to submit creative names for the 2022-2023 snow season. Each winning name will be featured on 10 of the city's snowplows while the winners will be invited to take a photo next to the one they named. 
BOULDER, CO
Colorado-based business opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland

A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..
LOVELAND, CO
Douglas Co. School District narrowly misses funding teacher pay raises, future construction

In Douglas County, it appears the school district narrowly missed getting two ballot measures approved.  In a letter to staff and community members Wednesday, Superintendent Erin Kane said it's unlikely either the bond or mill levy override before voters will pass, despite outperforming early polling. One measure would have funded raises in teacher and staff salaries, while the other would fund construction and program expansion ahead of anticipated growth.   "If we were able to move the needle by over 10 percentage points in a few months, imagine what we can do with another 12 months," Kane said in the email....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Preparations underway for next year when 16 Jeffco schools will close

Parents, teachers and students are reacting to a decision to close 16 schools in Jefferson County Public Schools. The following elementary schools will not be opening back up for the next school year: - Molholm - Glennon Heights - Parr - Sheridan Green - Witt - Vivian - Wilmore Davis - Kllerstrand - Emory - Peck - Thomson - Campbell - Peiffer - Colorow - Green Mountain - Bergen Meadow K-2 The district held weeks' worth of meetings, heard hours of public...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Struggle of Love Foundation calling for outreach after spike in youth violence

2 boys were walking down the street in northern Aurora near the 900 block of Zion Street on Friday around 2:58 p.m. when a car pulled up beside them. "Shots were fired from this vehicle, striking the two young boys," said Aurora Police Public Information Officer Matthew Longshore. One of the boys who was shot was a 14-year-old. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other boy died. "A 12-year-old boy has tragically died from the injuries from the shooting," Longshore said. Late Friday evening 18-year-old Rolando Felipe was arrested by Aurora Police and charged with one count of 1st Degree...
'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party

After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
AURORA, CO
Film 'Amache Rose' brings dark Colorado history into the light

Denver Film Festival is highlighting several movies focused on Colorado, including one that centers on a plant that's revealing the history of a people. In a green house at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a mystery is unfolding. "We still haven't gotten them to bloom here on site," said Billy Kanaly, producer with Denver Botanic Films. These roses were found on the site of the Amache Internment Camp in southeastern Colorado. "The rose doesn't actually exist naturally in that environment, so we know they have to been planted by the Japanese-American people during World War II," Kanaly explained. Kanaly made a...
DENVER, CO
Abandoned car leads to criminal quartet believed responsible for 98 metro area crimes

Four people arrested for what police called an "extensive criminal enterprise" received sentences for their roles. Kevin Feathers, the last to be sentenced, got the heaviest penalty. Feathers was convicted of an organized crime and racketeering charge and sentenced to 18 years in state prison.His sentence was handed down Oct. 24, ending a two-year investigation and prosecution that started when police chased a stolen car and later found it abandoned in November 2020. Douglas County deputies first noticed the 2017 Kia leaving the area of Castle Pines Parkway and Shoreham Drive at a high rate of speed, according to the Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Warmer weekend before chilly change all next week!

DENVER(CBS)-  High pressure will be pushing in warmer temperatures for eastern Colorado over the weekend. The flow will be from the west southwest and will also bring in high clouds from California at the same time.Saturday will start the day with western Colorado covered in cloudiness. This will keep temperatures slow to warm for the that half of the state. Warmer temps will rise over the east with the first half of the day locked in the sunshine. For Denver and the eastern plains the clouds will arrive in the afternoon filtering out the late day sun.Monday will be the start of a prolonged period of chilly weather and snow chances. One wave of cooler air will slide down from Canada at the beginning of the week. This will mix with a west coast low that pulls moisture up into the cooler air.The second cold plunge will push thru Thursday night into Friday. This will contain even colder air and deliever a better chance for snow over the Front Range.
COLORADO STATE
Denver Rescue Mission collects turkeys with goal of hitting 15,000

A long-standing Thanksgiving tradition continued Thursday, which will make the holidays brighter for families in the Denver metro area. For more than 10 years, Safeway, the largest food retailer in our state, has partnered with the largest homeless service provider in Colorado, Denver Rescue Mission. This year is no different. Safeway delivered 5,100 turkeys to the mission with 100 of those turkeys donated by Safeway. The other 5,000 were purchased by the mission from community donations. The donation brings collections to 8,000; they're hopeful for 15,000 total. There is an especially large need this season due to current inflation, so every...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Weather: One more mild day before big chill

Enjoy the mild fall weather this weekend. A major frigid shift in the pattern is set to take place Monday and last thru the start of next weekend. To start things off Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the early part of the day with seasonal temperatures over the eastern plainsThe first cold front will be pushing in on Sunday night into Monday. This will bring in a few flurries on Sunday night along with gusty winds and much colder temperatures.There may also, be a few more snow showers on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Accumulations should be minor with about 1/2 inch to 1 inch in the Denver metro area by Tuesday morning. With more expected in and near the foothills.The entire week will see temperatures way below normal for this time of year. Denver's high temperatures Monday thru Thursday will only be in the 30s. A second cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday. This one will be an even colder blast sending highs plummeting into the 20s and overnight lows into the single digits along with a better chance for snow.
DENVER, CO
Brighton 27J celebrates approval of school funding measure

Brighton 27J school leaders are celebrating what they call a much-needed victory for the growing district. With early election results in, it appears voters approved a more than $17 million mill levy override. Money from the property tax increase will go toward teacher salaries, school safety measures, and more. "There's lots of excitement and lots of hope to move our mission forward," said Brittany Atkerson, a 5th grade teacher at Padilla Elementary School in Brighton.  For Atkerson and her fellow teachers, the approved mill levy override will mean a likely 7.5 percent raise. Across the district, it'll also fund new armed...
BRIGHTON, CO
Summit County residents approve lodging tax

Uncertified election results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office show that Measure 1A has passed in Summit County this week with a resounding 73% in favor, 27% against. The Colorado legislature passed a bill allowing counties in Colorado to direct tax dollars collected by a lodging tax to more specific issues, instead of explicitly towards marking and tourism projects. Summit County had identified affordable housing and child care as major projects that needed funding in the county, and the passage of 1A will allow them to adjust the collected tax revenue from a 2% excise lodging tax in unincorporated...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Denver, CO
