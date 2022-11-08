Read full article on original website
From $26 Billion to Nothing: The Rise and Fall of SBF and FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth evaporated this week alongside his businesses—and apparently billions’ worth of customer assets. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s estimated fortune fell from $16 billion earlier this week to effectively nothing, according to a report. The crypto exchange faced a liquidity crunch and is alleged...
Ontario Teachers Sunk $95M in FTX—Pension Fund Says Collapse Will Have 'Limited Impact'
If a Canadian pension fund investing in a crypto firm that’s gone bankrupt sounds familiar, that’s because it happened with Celsius Network. The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says the $95 million it invested in FTX Trading and FTX US will have a “limited impact” on the plan.
Amy Wu Resigns From FTX Ventures as SBF's Crypto Empire Unravels
A former partner at Lightspeed Ventures, Wu joined the investment arm of FTX in January, funding several crypto startups. As the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to send shockwaves across the industry, Amy Wu, a former partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, told The Information on Friday that she has resigned from her position with FTX Ventures.
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world's first trillionaire
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
What You Need to Know About Exchange Tokens After FTX's FTT Meltdown
It was the shot heard ‘round the crypto world. On November 6, 2022, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, CEO of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said his company would move to liquidate its holdings of FTT, the native token of rival exchange FTX. His announcement triggered an FTT selloff, bringing...
'Like a 1930s Dictator': Vitalik Buterin Lays Into Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder and perhaps one of the most recognizable people in crypto, chastised ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried today when asked about the businessman and the collapse of his exchange. At the LaBitConf conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the man behind the second-biggest cryptocurrency said the colossal collapse of...
Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Drained From FTX Overnight in 'Unauthorized' Transfers
Several wallets belonging to FTX were rapidly drained before midnight. An FTX Telegram admin called it a hack and warned users not to visit the site. Several wallets allegedly belonging to FTX were drained of hundreds of millions of dollars in coins late on Friday night, with much of the funds transferred from Tether (USDT) into stablecoin DAI, and from staked Ethereum (stETH) into Ethereum (ETH).
How to Get Money Out of FTX (But Only If You’re Filthy Rich)
A mysterious wash-trading arbitrageur has, it appears, found a cunning way to retrieve his or her frozen millions from the rubble of FTX. In the wake of the complete collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, along with its founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s multi-billion dollar fortune, it appears further financial chicanery is afoot.
This Week in Coins: FTX Goes Broke, Bitcoin Falls to Two-Year Low
The crypto industry bore witness to one of the most sudden and devastating contractions of wealth in financial history. Welcome back to our weekly recap of crypto market moves over the past seven days. Just when the industry was beginning to think Crypto Winter had passed, the sudden cinematic collapse...
Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Polygon Post Fresh Gains as Crypto Rebounds
Investors had a brief reprieve from the deepening FTX crisis thanks to limited withdrawals and rosier inflation numbers. Top cryptocurrencies staged a small rebound Friday morning, even as more details emerged about the deepening FTX crisis. Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polygon (MATIC) were among those that had rallied the...
Disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says He’s Really Sorry—Again
Bankman-Fried said he is still "piecing together all of the details" of how he lost billions of dollars of users’ funds. Crypto CEOs love writing long Twitter threads, and disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is no exception. Bankman-Fried published a five-part apology thread Friday morning confirming the news that...
FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas authorities
NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is the subject of scrutiny from government investigators in the Bahamas, who are looking at whether any "criminal misconduct occurred," the Royal Bahamas Police said on Sunday.
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Prices Fall After FTX Sinks Crypto Market
Sinking ETH value and potential panic-selling pushes the NFT “blue chip” down—now 82% off its peak price from April. Prices for Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs are falling amid the latest crypto market downturn. The cheapest available Bored Ape today costs 82% less (in USD) than at...
FTX Foundation Shutters Effective Altruism Fund as Key Execs Resign
The ambitious philanthropic project is set to wind down its operations following the near collapse of its parent and beneficiary FTX. Crypto industry charity the FTX Foundation has said its flagship charitable fund, the FTX Future Fund, is now unable to “perform its work or process grants” following the collapse of its main beneficiary.
Bahamas Freezes FTX Assets, Calls for Liquidator
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas, to which FTX relocated last year, issued the order. It appears the honeymoon is over between SBF and the Bahamas. The Securities Commission of the West Indies nation issued an order on Thursday to freeze the assets of the embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. "Today...
Crypto.com Accidentally Sent $400M in Ethereum to Wrong Address, CEO Calls Concerns ‘FUD’
Crypto.com’s $400 million mishap leaves its token down 50% and raises doubts over the exchange’s transparency following FTX’s collapse. After the shocking collapse of FTX, other centralized crypto exchanges are under the microscope, and Crypto.com customers are concerned after CEO Kris Marszalek acknowledged that his exchange accidentally sent 320,000 ETH, around $400 million at the time, to a public address registered at a competitor exchange.
BlockFi Pausing Withdrawals in Wake of FTX, Alameda Collapse
The collapse of FTX continues to reverberate from coast to coast, with New Jersey-based exchange BlockFi—bailed out by FTX in June—notifying customers that it will be "limiting platform activity,” and California state regulators announcing a probe. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this...
