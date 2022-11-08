Read full article on original website
As Climate Mitigation Efforts Stumble, We Need Climate Adaptation More Than Ever
For decades, scientists have been saying that we need to make efforts to stop the climate crisis in its tracks. But as the climate emergency continues to get worse, it’s clear that many are tragically content with ignoring that advice. So instead of mitigation (or ideally, alongside mitigation) we must ramp up climate adaptation. But what does adaptation to climate change involve, exactly?
New Report Finds Startling Emissions Gaps Between Wealthy and Poor
For years, experts have been telling us that the climate crisis will have — and is already having — disproportionately negative effects on low-income people and those living in poverty. And two new reports highlight that. The UN's Emissions Gap Report found that the chances of us staying...
Climate Change Takes a Nasty Toll on Bird Migration, Studies Show
Global warming affects all aspects of life on earth — the air we breathe, agricultural systems, rainforests, and even bird migration. Yes, climate change affects bird migration in more ways than one. With warmer temperatures earlier in the year and less water, the timing of their travels, as well as their paths, are greatly affected.
Are Dogs Affected by the Climate Crisis? Are They Exacerbating It?
The climate crisis was created largely due to irresponsible human activity — we polluted the air and water with irresponsible industrial and agricultural practices, gas-powered vehicles, and single-use plastics until the ozone could no longer protect us from the heat of the sun. As a result, the ice caps are melting, ecosystems are withering, and humanity is suffering.
‘Investing in the Era of Climate Change’ Author on Sustainable Investing Tips (Exclusive)
There are many tangible ways to lower your environmental impact, from opting for plant-based foods to driving a low-emissions car. But another major way is to invest your money sustainably. Even if investing isn't a huge part of your life, making investments that don't harm — and maybe even benefit the environment — is a great way to do your part for Mother Earth.
Yes, There Are Glaciers in Africa — Though They May Soon Disappear
Many tend to associate glaciers with the Arctic and Alaska, however, there are actually glaciers all over the world. In fact, a UN report recently came to light, stating that because of rising temperatures and climate change, glaciers in Africa may soon cease to exist. This report is indicative of...
On the Bright Side, Climate Change Is Creating More Rainbows
Climate change is making our planet uglier in every sense of the word — it's depleting coral reefs, killing rainforests, and reducing biodiversity. However, it could be making the sky (slightly) more colorful. A new study has found that climate change could lead to more rainbows. While this certainly...
Where Does Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Stand on Climate Change?
While many U.S. residents would have loved for President Trump to have resigned after he was impeached (twice), over in the U.K., the head of state actually did step down — after just six weeks in office. Following Liz Truss’ resignation as prime minister, Rishi Sunak was named her successor, leaving many wondering what Rishi Sunak’s climate change policies are.
Europe’s Goal to Transition to Renewables Seems to Be Waning — Is That the Case?
Non-renewable energy has become increasingly expensive and difficult to secure — this is mostly because of Russia's invasion on Ukraine. That said, now would a great time to transition to renewable energy. However, in the last few months, it seems like Europe is no longer striving to make the transition. So is that really the case? Is Europe no longer trying to transition to renewable energy?
Climate Activists Barricade Airports in 13 Countries, Demanding Governments Ban Private Jets
As world leaders, activists, and many other notable people in the climate space gather in Egypt this week for COP27, many climate activists chose to do something a little different than attending the international climate change conference. Instead, hundreds — if not thousands — of activists from around the world staged a series of protests this week, demanding that world leaders ban private jets.
Greta Thunberg Releases 'The Climate Book,' Featuring 100 Contributors: "Hope Is Taking Action"
At just 19 years old, climate activist Greta Thunberg has already authored several books — and the latest is Greta Thunberg’s The Climate Book, which features contributions from over 100 experts in the climate space from around the world. Article continues below advertisement. We can’t wait to get...
India’s First Solar-Powered Village Provides Thousands of Residents With Renewable Energy
While most U.S. states struggle to transition to renewable energy, a village in India's state of Gujarat is way ahead of the game. The Indian village of Modhera is now almost entirely solar-powered, thanks to a project that cost more than €8 million, which was paid in half by the Government of Gujarat, and half by the Government of India.
Only 4.7 Percent of Plastic Was Recycled in the U.S. in 2021, Greenpeace Report Finds
For decades, recycling has been touted as one of the easiest and most important things that individuals can do for the planet. However, many environmentalists and skeptics have found that the plastic recycling industry can be a bit of a scam, leading many to wonder: does plastic get recycled?. Article...
November's Beaver Blood Moon Is Also a Total Lunar Eclipse: How to Watch
Looks like Taylor Swift put out the lyric “And I'm not even sorry, nights are so starry/Blood moonlit/It must be counterfeit” just in time for the Beaver Blood Moon, which is the full moon for November 2022. This moon also happens to be a total lunar eclipse — and one that you can witness with your naked eyes.
From Outer Space, NASA's EMIT Identifies Methane "Super-Emitters" on Earth
Space exploration does not only help us discover things happening on other planets — some space missions can tell us a lot about what is happening on our home planet, too. And NASA’s EMIT program’s recent mission discovered a lot about the forceful greenhouse gas methane, by identifying 50 methane “super-emitters” around planet Earth.
Human Composting Can Actually Be More Affordable Than a Traditional Burial — Here's the Price Breakdown
As human composting becomes legal in more states across the U.S., more and more facilities are opening to offer the service as an alternative to traditional burial and cremation. With the process on the rise, you might be wondering, how much is human composting? Is this end-of-life process more expensive than a typical funeral?
Tropical Storm Lisa to Close Out the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is supposed to come to an end at the end of November, it doesn't look like it's ready to die down just yet. A new system, which recently came to life in the Caribbean Sea, has been named Tropical Storm Lisa. It's the 13th named storm of the 2022 season.
Global Warming Makes Winter Colder and Hotter — This Is How
You’ve heard it a million times: the comment "Well, if global warming is real, then why is it 10 degrees outside?” It’s easy to understand where this comment is coming from, because technically, it makes perfect sense. As it turns out, the topic is actually pretty complicated.
