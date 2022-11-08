ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

As Climate Mitigation Efforts Stumble, We Need Climate Adaptation More Than Ever

For decades, scientists have been saying that we need to make efforts to stop the climate crisis in its tracks. But as the climate emergency continues to get worse, it’s clear that many are tragically content with ignoring that advice. So instead of mitigation (or ideally, alongside mitigation) we must ramp up climate adaptation. But what does adaptation to climate change involve, exactly?
GreenMatters

New Report Finds Startling Emissions Gaps Between Wealthy and Poor

For years, experts have been telling us that the climate crisis will have — and is already having — disproportionately negative effects on low-income people and those living in poverty. And two new reports highlight that. The UN's Emissions Gap Report found that the chances of us staying...
GreenMatters

Are Dogs Affected by the Climate Crisis? Are They Exacerbating It?

The climate crisis was created largely due to irresponsible human activity — we polluted the air and water with irresponsible industrial and agricultural practices, gas-powered vehicles, and single-use plastics until the ozone could no longer protect us from the heat of the sun. As a result, the ice caps are melting, ecosystems are withering, and humanity is suffering.
GreenMatters

On the Bright Side, Climate Change Is Creating More Rainbows

Climate change is making our planet uglier in every sense of the word — it's depleting coral reefs, killing rainforests, and reducing biodiversity. However, it could be making the sky (slightly) more colorful. A new study has found that climate change could lead to more rainbows. While this certainly...
GreenMatters

Where Does Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Stand on Climate Change?

While many U.S. residents would have loved for President Trump to have resigned after he was impeached (twice), over in the U.K., the head of state actually did step down — after just six weeks in office. Following Liz Truss’ resignation as prime minister, Rishi Sunak was named her successor, leaving many wondering what Rishi Sunak’s climate change policies are.
GreenMatters

Europe’s Goal to Transition to Renewables Seems to Be Waning — Is That the Case?

Non-renewable energy has become increasingly expensive and difficult to secure — this is mostly because of Russia's invasion on Ukraine. That said, now would a great time to transition to renewable energy. However, in the last few months, it seems like Europe is no longer striving to make the transition. So is that really the case? Is Europe no longer trying to transition to renewable energy?
GreenMatters

Climate Activists Barricade Airports in 13 Countries, Demanding Governments Ban Private Jets

As world leaders, activists, and many other notable people in the climate space gather in Egypt this week for COP27, many climate activists chose to do something a little different than attending the international climate change conference. Instead, hundreds — if not thousands — of activists from around the world staged a series of protests this week, demanding that world leaders ban private jets.
GreenMatters

November's Beaver Blood Moon Is Also a Total Lunar Eclipse: How to Watch

Looks like Taylor Swift put out the lyric “And I'm not even sorry, nights are so starry/Blood moonlit/It must be counterfeit” just in time for the Beaver Blood Moon, which is the full moon for November 2022. This moon also happens to be a total lunar eclipse — and one that you can witness with your naked eyes.
GreenMatters

From Outer Space, NASA's EMIT Identifies Methane "Super-Emitters" on Earth

Space exploration does not only help us discover things happening on other planets — some space missions can tell us a lot about what is happening on our home planet, too. And NASA’s EMIT program’s recent mission discovered a lot about the forceful greenhouse gas methane, by identifying 50 methane “super-emitters” around planet Earth.
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy