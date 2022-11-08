Read full article on original website
kxnet.com
When you can expect the snowstorm to end
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
KFYR-TV
Ranchers face first significant snowstorm of the season
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Winter is officially here after a Colorado low brought significant amounts of snow throughout the region. Now, farmers and ranchers are dealing with the first big weather event of the season. As snow and cold temperatures move into the area, ranchers like Dylan and Whitney Klasna...
KFYR-TV
Williston man charged with possessing explosives waives preliminary hearing; pleads not guilty
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man charged with having nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives waived his preliminary hearing this week. Police charged 28-year-old Ross Petrie with “release of destructive forces” felony after police found and detonated explosives at The Retreat Apartments last month. Court documents indicate that Petrie pleaded “not guilty” on October 24.
Sidney, MT police searching for missing 4-year-old, father. Maybe you can help
(KXNET) — The Sidney, Montana Police Department is looking for a 4-year-old boy and his father, both of whom disappeared October 9 and may be heading for Colorado or Washington. According to police, 4-year-old Taylem Berry is the son of Raymond Berry and Autumn Jorstad. Authorities say Raymond hasn’t communicated with Autumn since October 9 […]
