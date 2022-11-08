ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

When you can expect the snowstorm to end

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Ranchers face first significant snowstorm of the season

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Winter is officially here after a Colorado low brought significant amounts of snow throughout the region. Now, farmers and ranchers are dealing with the first big weather event of the season. As snow and cold temperatures move into the area, ranchers like Dylan and Whitney Klasna...
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston man charged with possessing explosives waives preliminary hearing; pleads not guilty

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man charged with having nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives waived his preliminary hearing this week. Police charged 28-year-old Ross Petrie with “release of destructive forces” felony after police found and detonated explosives at The Retreat Apartments last month. Court documents indicate that Petrie pleaded “not guilty” on October 24.
WILLISTON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy