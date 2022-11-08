Read full article on original website
WCAX
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The patio is really what runs this business,” said Orlando’s Bar owner, Brandon Mossman. Mossman says outdoor entertainment wasn’t originally the plan when Covid crept in, things changed. “We just went for it because that was the only option we had to...
WCAX
Car crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just after midnight Saturday, South Burlington fire and police responded to a crash that left a large hole in the side of the city’s wastewater pump station. Police say it happened on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington. Video from the scene shows a red...
WCAX
Church Street Marketplace looking for next Christmas tree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have a Colorado Blue Spruce in your yard in the greater Burlington area? Are you willing to let it go to see it lit up on Church Street?. The Church Street Marketplace is on the hunt for its Christmas tree for this holiday season. The city says it has been unusually hard to find a tree this year and they need to cut it down November 18th.
WCAX
CityPlace work to kick off next week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work at CityPlace is just days away from getting started. Construction on the long-stalled project, also known as “the pit,” is expected to begin as early as Monday. The developers this week secured the necessary permits to begin site work. Signage and other preparations will take place before the earthwork commences Tuesday. That’s expected to last until mid-December, when they will be pouring the foundation.
WCAX
Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Snow is facing a lawsuit by a guest who fell at the resort, leaving her paralyzed. According to the federal lawsuit filed this week, 20-year-old Faith Kereztessy visited the mountain in September 2020. She took the Bluebird Express lift to the top and walked down a trail to another lift. That’s when the complaint says she passed over a low-hanging rope with a warning sign and fell backward off of a metal platform.
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
WCAX
South Burlington woman collecting gifts for the community
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There are children who truly believe in miracles. Or if they believe and pray hard enough, or if they’re good enough. Or if they’re behaving enough, or if they get good enough grades, and to get the reaction,” said Vicky Pierce Mulliss.
WCAX
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new business is coming to Burlington, bringing a unique twist on sales with them. J Skis, in partnership with Ski the East, will be opening their doors on Main Street this weekend. “There’s no better place to have a ski company than Vermont,” said owner...
vermontcatholic.org
Rice Memorial High School Stunt Nite
Rice Memorial High School’s Stunt Nite will be staged at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington later this month. Students from the Catholic high school in South Burlington will perform. “The majority, if not all, of Rice students participate in Stunt Nite! It’s a big deal...
WCAX
Gertrude Chamberlin School annual Blood Drive
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gertrude Chamberlin School held their annual Blood Drive Saturday. The drive was held in honor of longtime South Burlington Educator Kathy Buley who passed away in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy taught in South Burlington for 40 years and was a South Burlington resident and parent. Many community members stopped by to donate, and organizers say they were proud to be able to do their part to help aid in the national blood shortage and keep Kathy’s memory alive.
WCAX
South End startup hopes to bring apparel manufacturing back to the Queen City
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
vermontbiz.com
Five Chittenden towns vote to form state's 10th Communications Union District
Vermont Business Magazine Residents in five Chittenden County municipalities voted Tuesday to form a Communications Union District (CUD) to pool demand, resources, and speed up the build-out of universal broadband. 89% of voters cast a ballot in favor of forming the Chittenden County CUD. "I am thrilled by the overwhelming...
WCAX
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex public nuisance ordinance goes into immediate effect after the selectboard adopted it Nov. 7
ESSEX — The Town of Essex Selectboard unanimously adopted its new public nuisance ordinance Monday night, over a year after the nuisance was first brought to the selectboard’s attention. The ordinance was put into effect the moment the selectboard adopted the policy. Its purpose is to promote public...
WCAX
School officials prepping for new BHS following successful bond vote
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington school officials say its full steam ahead for building a new high school now that voters have approved a $165-million bond measure Tuesday night. The district is working with faculty, students, and staff to learn what they want and work with the architects to design...
WCAX
Crowdfunding campaign aims to transform old Moran Plant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new crowdfunding campaign aims to get people to donate money to fix up the former Moran Plant site at the Burlington waterfront. The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development and the organization Friends of the FRAME want to install bench swings, internet service, an illuminated historical exhibit and a public restroom near the steel structure.
WCAX
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police are investigating two reports of suspicious, possibly abduction-like activity. On Friday afternoon, police say an 8-year-old boy reported a threatening encounter with an adult man described to be in his 40s. Police say he was driving a blue Ford truck near Brook Street and North Seminary Street.
newportdispatch.com
Woman cited for assault in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Newport Center yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a physical altercation between two roommates at a residence on Farrar Road at around 5:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Jody Illingworth, of Newport Center, physically...
WCAX
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The movie is “The Farm Boy,” centered around a young man born and raised on a farm, and works as a milk driver for his father. George Woodard began work on the film back in 2016, and says the script is taken from the stories of his parents, George and Teresa.
WCAX
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7 a.m., Kalil Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, arrived at the North Country Hospital in Newport with a gunshot wound. They say he was assaulted and shot but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
