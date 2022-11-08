Read full article on original website
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reviews Are In, See How Critics Say The Sequel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Reviews are here for the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So what do critics think?
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Polygon
Riri Williams’ path from Marvel Comics to Wakanda Forever was rocket-fuel quick
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans got the chance to meet one of Marvel’s newest and most popular heroes: Riri Williams, aka Ironheart. Her ground-level origin, intelligence, and the unusual but vital process of her creation has brought the character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe just six years after her comic book debut.
Polygon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s post-credits scene is a Marvel curveball
Like nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie before it, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a treat for fans who are patient enough to stay past the point where the credits start. You’d be hard-pressed to find another Marvel post-credits scene that’s as touching as this one. But it also raises...
Polygon
How Love Is Blind creates ‘television magic’ with pitch-perfect music choices
Despite what you may think, Netflix’s Love Is Blind doesn’t craft entire songs to fit one line of dialogue — though sometimes, the matchup between words and lyrics is a little uncanny. And viewers who question that, who think the music is a little bit too on the nose? Well, music supervisor Jon Ernst has seen your tweets. (Which is rough; some of them are not that nice.)
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
Polygon
Books to read for the Twilight fans who have grown up
It’s hard to believe 10 years have passed since the cinematic masterpiece otherwise known as Breaking Dawn - Part 2 arrived in theaters. To help celebrate this momentous occasion, we’ve compiled a list of young adult and adult novels with a supernatural twist to read if you were (or still are) a Twilight fan.
Polygon
Could Studio Ghibli’s Lucasfilm collaboration finally let Star Wars characters… enjoy food??
Quick: What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear “Star Wars food?” It’s a safe bet that most people either think of blue or green milk, or the roasted Porg from The Last Jedi. That’s odd, given that the franchise has so much room for sumptuous feasts: It now amounts to nine mainline movies, two stand-alone live-action films, an animated film, four recent live-action TV series, and nearly two decades of canon animated shows. And yet practically no one in all those hours of Star Wars run time really gets much time to enjoy a meal. But there’s always a chance that could change with Lucasfilm’s teased collaboration with Japan’s Studio Ghibli.
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
Polygon
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman to a generation, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, innumerable animated productions, as well as the Arkham and Injustice video game franchises, has died at age 66. Fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy on B:TAS, first shared the news on her Facebook page, writing “Our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world.”
Polygon
Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is now one of Marvel’s most important characters
For all the superheroes and villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s never a shortage of regular (seeming) people working for the world’s various government organizations. In fact, one of the MCU’s latest additions to the clandestine ranks is Contessa Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Seinfeld and Veep fame. If you’ve kept up with Marvel movies, you know that Fontaine just keeps popping up in one hero’s story or another.
Polygon
Netflix is leaning hard into video game adaptations
HBO Max might be bringing The Last of Us to streamers in January 2023, and Fallout seems like it’s not too far behind on Amazon. But as a trailer this week for the animated series Dragon Age: Absolution quickly reminds us, Netflix is the undisputed home of video game adaptations. It has a whopping 15 projects in the works to go with the big names it has already delivered, like League of Legends spinoff Arcane, The Cuphead Show, and the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, whose first season premiered in September.
Polygon
The best action movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more
It could be the fight choreography and blocking, viscerally bringing the viewer in on every blow. It could be the stunt work, awing the audience with gravity-defying leaps and tricks. It could be the effects work, with massive explosions or sickening bone breaks. It could be a tense narrative that explodes into frenetic action.
