Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Snow to blanket NC mountains, deep freeze in Charlotte, chilly in Triangle, NWS says
Snow and freezing rain could blanket parts of the North Carolina mountains, a deep freeze could settle in Charlotte and near-arctic lows may chill the Triangle starting Sunday, the National Weather Service warned Saturday. The wintry weather forecast follows flooding in parts of the mountains from Tropical Depression Nicole. The...
Raleigh News & Observer
Democrats keep losing in North Carolina. Their strategy might be the problem.
In the end, 2022 proved to be another disappointing year for Democrats in North Carolina, despite hopes that Cheri Beasley might bring the party its first U.S. Senate win in 15 years. Not only did Republicans succeed in sending Ted Budd to Washington, they picked up several seats in the...
Comments / 0