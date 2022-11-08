Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine

The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.

Still, Deadpool 3 has been getting a lot of attention, considering that Ryan Reynolds casually announced the sequel on social media out of the blue. Just like the Wolverine news that came during the same video clip. Unsurprisingly, the two stars have repeatedly been asked to explain how this project came to be. After Jackman’s take, we have Reynolds’ version of events that led to Wolverine appearing in an MCU movie.

How Hugh Jackman returned to Wolverine for Deadpool 3

The Deadpool star talked to Collider about the upcoming sequel, and the Jackman question came up.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub said he is as “stunned” as the rest of the planet that Reynolds got Jackman to come back. And he wanted to know how that happened. Reynolds replied that the deal wasn’t easy to do and said it wasn’t entirely up to him:

I think you’re giving me too much credit. I don’t believe that I’m responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I’m not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he’d be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I’ll let Hugh, because I know it’s only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I’m sure. I’ll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it.

What kind of movie will Deadpool 3 be?

Reynolds also expressed his own excitement about making this particular movie. It’s not just working with Hugh Jackman, but also having Logan and Wade side-by-side in this adventure:

It’s not like adding Hugh Jackman to a movie like this is a hard sell. It’s an immediate and emphatic, unqualified yes. It’s a lot of moving parts and Fox and X-Men and all that kind of stuff that Marvel needs to sort through. A lot of red tape in order to make that happen. And they did it. And I’m really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. But working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have. So I’m really, really super fucking excited to do this film.

That said, we still don’t know what to expect from Deadpool 3. Wolverine’s return is the only detail we have about the film. And we do expect it to be a multiverse movie, as that’s the only way for these two characters to arrive in the MCU.

But Jackman did speak about his return to the Logan role recently. That’s where he revealed that the first Deadpool movie might have made him reconsider his departure from the Wolverine role. And he compared a Deadpool-Wolverine movie to Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy’s 48 Hours.

Moreover, Reynolds said at the time that he and Jackman will be on the set “each and every day” together. This implied Jackman’s Deadpool 3 role will be more than just a cameo. And we do know Jackman is already training for the film.

