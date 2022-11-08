Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday. The “Anti-Hero” singer took home four awards — best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” Despite the fact that she’s won numerous EMAs in the past, Swift had not been to the awards ceremony since 2012, when she closed out the ceremony with a circus-themed performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” During her acceptance speech for best video, Swift told her German fans...

32 MINUTES AGO