Parolee with Ankle Monitor Allegedly Commits Murder
On November 3, a parolee with an ankle monitor allegedly murdered a man and was arrested shortly thereafter by Dallas police, according to the department’s news release. The shooting incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, but the victim, Brian Dillard, died at the scene.
Supreme Court denies Amber Guyger's appeal in Botham Jean murder
DALLAS — The Supreme Court has denied former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger's appeal over her murder conviction in the shooting death of Botham Jean in 2018, according to a ruling Monday. Guyger's attorneys had argued in a petition for writ of certiorari that Guyger's "rights to due process...
Supreme Court denies review of Amber Guyger murder case and 10-year prison term
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger today lost her final appeal. The US Supreme Court denied a review of her murder case and 10-year prison term.
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
Second Dallas Homicide Investigation Renews Attention on Electronic Ankle Monitoring
There were few signs Monday of the violence Dallas Police investigators say Zeric Jackson left behind at a Northeast Dallas apartment early Thursday. Jackson, 36, is accused of killing a man inside a third-floor unit in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. An arrest affidavit obtained Monday reveals Jackson is...
'They didn't even call 911': Daughter of 82-year-old Dallas hit-and-run victim wants suspects caught
DALLAS, Texas — The daughter of 82-year-old Kristine Kelly buried her mother Thursday alongside family as detectives with the Dallas Police Department continue to search for those responsible for her mother's death. Kelly was driving to get groceries for her and her husband on Monday when she was struck...
RPD News and Crime Alerts
On November 11, 2022, Tyrain Mar Keis Mitchell was arrested in Commerce, TX, for a sexual assault that occurred on November 5, 2022, in Richardson, TX. Mitchell is currently in the Hunt County Jail and will be extradited to the Dallas County Jail. Previously released information:. On 11/05/22, patrol officers...
Jury awards Fort Worth woman the largest single discrimination judgment ever against FedEx
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth woman is using her win in a civil lawsuit with a historic judgment award to encourage others. Jennifer Harris used to work for one of the world's shipping giants until things went sour. She said she became the target of retaliation. "I...
McKinney 18-year-old sentenced to life in prison for killing mother
MCKINNEY, Texas - An 18-year-old from McKinney was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mother. Adam Barney brutally attacked his mother with a hammer early last year. On Jan. 3, 2021, McKinney police were called to the Barney home. Barney's father showed officers security camera video of his...
Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons...
'Unapologetically Me' | Dallas' Venton Jones one of three openly gay, Black state lawmakers elected Tuesday
DALLAS — It's a campaign that almost didn't happen. "With my initial supporters I asked, 'If I ran for this, would you actually support this race? Knowing that I am going to be someone who is unapologetically who I am. Unapologetically Black. Unapologetically gay. Unapologetically Me,'" Venton Jones said.
Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer
A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road
On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
District 2’s Jesse Moreno Wins First Crime Boss of the Month
For the first time, Councilman , the representative for Dallas’ District 2, has been named Crime Boss of the Month (CBOM) for November. Moreno’s clinching of the CBOM title is based on crime data for October retrieved from the City of Dallas Open Data website on November 9, from which The Dallas Express logged a 12.66% increase in Moreno’s Crime Score over October 2021.
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
2 dead after murder-suicide at Dallas medical examiner's office
DALLAS — A man on Tuesday shot his wife and himself inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office building, WFAA-TV reported. A man and a woman died inside the building, KXAS-TV reported, citing the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said two medical examiner’s...
State agency issues suspensions after North Texas police officer shot during training exercise
SANSOM PARK, Texas — A North Texas police officer is still recovering after being shot in the face during a training exercise nearly a week ago. Now, a state agency has gotten involved and issued suspensions related to the training. Officer Lina Mino, 29, of the Sansom Park Police...
$500,000 Bond Set for Suspect in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Dallas Police Officer
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Bond has been set for a woman charged the wrong way death of a Dallas police officer last month. Investigators said Mayra Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit for driving when she crashed into Officer Jacob Arrellano head on along Spur 408 on October 11th.
Man charged in Fort Worth road rage shooting
A man is behind bars in Fort Worth charged in a road rage shooting this week. Curtis Medrano has been captured and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and with being a felon in possession of a firearm
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
