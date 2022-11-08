ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Parolee with Ankle Monitor Allegedly Commits Murder

On November 3, a parolee with an ankle monitor allegedly murdered a man and was arrested shortly thereafter by Dallas police, according to the department’s news release. The shooting incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, but the victim, Brian Dillard, died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Supreme Court denies Amber Guyger's appeal in Botham Jean murder

DALLAS — The Supreme Court has denied former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger's appeal over her murder conviction in the shooting death of Botham Jean in 2018, according to a ruling Monday. Guyger's attorneys had argued in a petition for writ of certiorari that Guyger's "rights to due process...
DALLAS, TX
Mark Randall Havens

Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
richardsonpolice.net

RPD News and Crime Alerts

On November 11, 2022, Tyrain Mar Keis Mitchell was arrested in Commerce, TX, for a sexual assault that occurred on November 5, 2022, in Richardson, TX. Mitchell is currently in the Hunt County Jail and will be extradited to the Dallas County Jail. Previously released information:. On 11/05/22, patrol officers...
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

McKinney 18-year-old sentenced to life in prison for killing mother

MCKINNEY, Texas - An 18-year-old from McKinney was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mother. Adam Barney brutally attacked his mother with a hammer early last year. On Jan. 3, 2021, McKinney police were called to the Barney home. Barney's father showed officers security camera video of his...
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer

A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

District 2’s Jesse Moreno Wins First Crime Boss of the Month

For the first time, Councilman , the representative for Dallas’ District 2, has been named Crime Boss of the Month (CBOM) for November. Moreno’s clinching of the CBOM title is based on crime data for October retrieved from the City of Dallas Open Data website on November 9, from which The Dallas Express logged a 12.66% increase in Moreno’s Crime Score over October 2021.
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
police1.com

2 dead after murder-suicide at Dallas medical examiner's office

DALLAS — A man on Tuesday shot his wife and himself inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office building, WFAA-TV reported. A man and a woman died inside the building, KXAS-TV reported, citing the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said two medical examiner’s...
DALLAS, TX
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy