The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, and eager Pokémon Scarlet and Violet wanters have been in a constant battle: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leakers are spreading unauthorized content across the internet. But as soon as leakers distribute it on social media sites, the leaked screenshots and videos are being pulled down with copyright strikes. It makes sense: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet aren’t out until Nov. 18, and The Pokémon Company and Nintendo want to keep its secrets secret until then. But people are eager to see new Pokémon, and some fans are getting creative and making fan art to replace or “predict” the look of official, but unauthorized content — or to simply celebrate leaked Pokémon designs.

2 DAYS AGO