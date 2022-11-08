Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Tactics Ogre: Reborn manages to be both timeless and dated
There’s no doubting the historical importance of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together. It’s a keystone game — perhaps the keystone game — in a particular and demanding genre, the tactical role-playing game. It’s also the cornerstone of a remarkable, yet sadly not fully realized, career: that of its writer-director, Yasumi Matsuno, who went on to make cult classics Final Fantasy Tactics and Vagrant Story before flaming out midway through the tortured development of Final Fantasy 12, a personal and professional setback he seems never to have fully recovered from.
Polygon
Studio Ghibli is teaming up with Lucasfilm
Studio Ghibli, the beloved animation producer behind worldwide hits like Spirited Away, Ponyo, My Neighbor Totoro, and Grave of the Fireflies, is teaming up with Lucasfilm, home to the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, for a mysterious new project. On Thursday, the Japanese studio tweeted a cryptic video teaser, with the Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli logos back to back and... maddeningly nothing else. The video is silent, so there are no John Williams-penned themes to work from here.
Polygon
Can you turn off Atreus and Mimir’s puzzle hints in God of War Ragnarök?
The Nine Realms of God of War Ragnarök are brimming with environmental puzzles blocking Kratos’ path: geysers to freeze, vines to burn, and light bridges to activate. And just as you might have wrapped your head around a puzzle’s solution, it feels like Atreus (always eager to prove himself) or Mimir will blurt out a clue.
Polygon
Control will be getting a big-budget sequel, Remedy confirms
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it’s working on a sequel to its stylish science-fiction action game Control for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. The sequel is only at an early concept stage, and “it’ll take a while,” said series game director Mikael Kasurinen, “but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on.”
Polygon
Battlefield 2042 is coming to Game Pass Ultimate as classes return
Beleaguered shooter Battlefield 2042 will be added to the EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate subscription services when its season 3 begins in a “few weeks.” Developer EA DICE made the announcement in a blog post detailing the changes in the coming season. Battlefield 2042 will arrive on...
Polygon
Fan artists are essential to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s hype machine
The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, and eager Pokémon Scarlet and Violet wanters have been in a constant battle: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leakers are spreading unauthorized content across the internet. But as soon as leakers distribute it on social media sites, the leaked screenshots and videos are being pulled down with copyright strikes. It makes sense: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet aren’t out until Nov. 18, and The Pokémon Company and Nintendo want to keep its secrets secret until then. But people are eager to see new Pokémon, and some fans are getting creative and making fan art to replace or “predict” the look of official, but unauthorized content — or to simply celebrate leaked Pokémon designs.
Polygon
Final Fantasy 14’s big 6.3 patch adds new deep dungeon and main story this winter
Final Fantasy XIV is getting even bigger. In a developers’ stream on Friday, Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of the hit massively multiplayer online role-playing game, laid out future plans for the game in the coming months. The new 6.3 patch, titled “Gods Revels, Lands Tremble,” is scheduled to arrive early January.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s leaked designs may be the most divisive yet
In the lead-up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Pokémon Company has shown fans banger after banger. Trailers have given fans a look at the weed kitty Sprigatito, along with Fidough’s luscious buns; there are plenty of adorable little guys to scream about until the game comes out. Everything was cherries and roses. But then the leaks happened, showing off starter evolutions and other new Pokémon. And while fans are largely still excited about the character designs, the fan community has never been more split over a generation of Pokémon.
Polygon
Netflix’s Dragon Age trailer reveals the cast for its fantasy heist gone wrong
BioWare and Netflix are bringing the Dragon Age fantasy series to streaming next month with the release of Dragon Age: Absolution, a new animated series that tells the story of a new cast of characters reckoning with the fallout of a heist gone wrong. A new trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution released Thursday reveals more about its plot, characters, and cast, which is led by Kimberly Brooks, Matthew Mercer, Ashly Burch, and Phil Lamarr.
Comments / 0