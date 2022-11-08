ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

20 bags of heroin/fentanyl seized in drug investigation

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after investigators say he was selling and possessed multiple bags of heroin/fentanyl.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2, a confidential informant told investigators that Antwain Hutchinson, 51, of New Jersey, was selling glassine packets of heroin/fentanyl.

Two sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in death

The confidential informant worked with investigators to set up a meeting with Hutchinson to buy a quantity of heroin/fentanyl, police said.

As stated in the affidavit, the informant picked up Hutchinson at a location, Hutchinson then drove the car and gave the informant a glassine bag of heroin/fentanyl with a stamp labeled “No Way Out.”

Detectives approached Hutchinson and took him into custody without incident removing him from the car.

Inside the car, police said they seized 20 glassine bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl that were on the floor and $1,020 that Hutchinson had on him.

Hutchinson has been charged with the manufacture, delivery, and possession of drugs and other related charges.

India Moreno
4d ago

good job I have to sometimes realize that there are good hearted non crooked officers on the scranton police force yay get these drugs out of this small town we want peace

India Moreno
4d ago

I also have to realize they are all not racist OUR Creator does not look at color and we should not eighter no racial profiling its from the devil

