ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Stabbing at H-E-B leaves 2 people hurt

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are hurt after a stabbing at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Police were called to the H-E-B on East Riverside and Pleasant Valley before 11 a.m. on November 12. Exact details of what happened have not been released but Austin-Travis County EMS confirms that two...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two injured after overnight crash in East Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — An overnight crash involving two vehicles left two people injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash in the 8114-9124 block of North SH 130 Service Road at Farm to Market 973 at around 11:09 p.m. Upon arrival, ATCEMS found...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

APD investigating stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B store, suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at an H-E-B in southeast Austin on Saturday. APD Watch Command said officers responded to an urgent disturbance call at the H-E-B at 2508 East Riverside Drive at around 10:43 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for suspect who shot woman in foot in E Austin

A woman was taken to the hospital late Friday night after someone shot her foot in east Austin. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1161 Harvey St. around 11:46 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound. ALSO | APD investigating stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Police investigating possible murder

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred this afternoon in the 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is deceased and another is in custody. There is no further threat to the community. Additional information will be released as it...
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian killed in overnight crash involving 2 vehicles on I-35 NB at Parmer

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles on Interstate 35 overnight in north Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS, APD officers, and Austin firefighters responded to the auto-pedestrian collision in the 12700 block of N I-35 northbound at Parmer Lane at around 11:29 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Austin Police search for suspect in robbery wearing fake beard

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in two armed bank robberies. Authorities responded to a call at 11:13 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Bank of America in the 9701 block of Research Blvd. The suspect who wore a fake beard mask, entered...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for man last seen at The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt

AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for missing Round Rock woman

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department has discontinued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman last seen Thursday night. Authorities say Penny Coolidge is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, oversized red shirt, blue jeans and a jacket, and she was carrying a black purse.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy