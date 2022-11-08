Read full article on original website
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
fox7austin.com
Stabbing at H-E-B leaves 2 people hurt
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are hurt after a stabbing at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Police were called to the H-E-B on East Riverside and Pleasant Valley before 11 a.m. on November 12. Exact details of what happened have not been released but Austin-Travis County EMS confirms that two...
CBS Austin
Two injured after overnight crash in East Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — An overnight crash involving two vehicles left two people injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash in the 8114-9124 block of North SH 130 Service Road at Farm to Market 973 at around 11:09 p.m. Upon arrival, ATCEMS found...
CBS Austin
APD investigating stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B store, suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at an H-E-B in southeast Austin on Saturday. APD Watch Command said officers responded to an urgent disturbance call at the H-E-B at 2508 East Riverside Drive at around 10:43 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived...
Austin police respond to stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B store
APD said officers responded to the incident at 10:43 a.m. Saturday. Austin-Travis County EMS transported a person to Dell Seton with injuries.
CBS Austin
Police searching for suspect who shot woman in foot in E Austin
A woman was taken to the hospital late Friday night after someone shot her foot in east Austin. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1161 Harvey St. around 11:46 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound. ALSO | APD investigating stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B...
KWTX
One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
APD: Driver runs off after train crash in north Austin
Police said the crash between the train and vehicle occurred at the crossing at Gracy Farms Lane between Burnet Road and Metric Boulevard just after 1 a.m.
Car hits and kills man on I-35 near Parmer Lane
A man died Thursday night after being hit by a car on Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane in north Austin.
fox44news.com
Killeen Police investigating possible murder
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred this afternoon in the 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is deceased and another is in custody. There is no further threat to the community. Additional information will be released as it...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash involving 2 vehicles on I-35 NB at Parmer
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles on Interstate 35 overnight in north Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS, APD officers, and Austin firefighters responded to the auto-pedestrian collision in the 12700 block of N I-35 northbound at Parmer Lane at around 11:29 p.m.
Person killed in crash near Parmer Lane; train hits truck in separate crash on other side of Parmer
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the train involved in the crash was a Capital Metro freight train. However, CapMetro clarified that it was not one of their trains. Thursday night was a dangerous one on Austin roads. First, around 11:30 p.m....
Quonset Hut remains in central Austin after 28 years
Close to 29th Street and Guadalupe Street, an area that is constantly changing, stands a military surplus store that first opened in 1994.
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
Missing elderly woman in Round Rock found safe
RRPD said the 75-year-old woman, who has a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday walking on Sunrise Road near East Old Settlers Boulevard.
KWTX
Austin Police search for suspect in robbery wearing fake beard
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in two armed bank robberies. Authorities responded to a call at 11:13 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Bank of America in the 9701 block of Research Blvd. The suspect who wore a fake beard mask, entered...
KVUE
Daughter of missing Austin man pleads for help
Residents and community members are encouraged to call 911 immediately if they see Paull Patterson. His daughter says he also responds to his nickname, "Pepper."
fox7austin.com
APD looking for man last seen at The Domain
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
fox7austin.com
Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt
AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
Texas Man Roams Neighborhood With Chainsaw, Says 'Satan Is In the Trees'
Residents are concerned for their safety.
Silver Alert discontinued for missing Round Rock woman
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department has discontinued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman last seen Thursday night. Authorities say Penny Coolidge is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, oversized red shirt, blue jeans and a jacket, and she was carrying a black purse.
