Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Five Lakes Coffee releases NFTs with perks

Sturgis, Michigan – Nov 8, 2022 – Five Lakes Coffee co-owners Paul and Jared Smith have announced the launch of a new NFT collection recently minted on the polygon blockchain and available at OpenSea.io The CoffeePunks NFT collection is a 10K piece collection of pixel art NFTs drawn by Paul’s son Gabriel and Jared’s son James.
Documentary Review: Hell of a Cruise

Tens of millions book a cruise every year, it would appear, and even after the events of 2020, these numbers haven’t gone down despite the very real nightmare that many people had to live through when the virus hit. While there were a few ships affected, the story of the Diamond Princess is what dominates this documentary since the grueling process that people had to go through just to get off the ship and then return home sounds like a headache that no one would want to go through again.

