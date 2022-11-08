Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
Wild moment scantily clad burlesque dancers take over Sunrise - and weatherman Sam Mac doesn't know where to look
Sunrise may be a family friendly breakfast show. But parents were sent rushing to cover their children's eyes on Thursday morning during Sam Mac's weather report. The broadcast was filmed inside a cabaret club in Queensland, and featured two scantily clad burlesque dancers performing a racy aerial routine. Sam looked...
getnews.info
Five Lakes Coffee releases NFTs with perks
Sturgis, Michigan – Nov 8, 2022 – Five Lakes Coffee co-owners Paul and Jared Smith have announced the launch of a new NFT collection recently minted on the polygon blockchain and available at OpenSea.io The CoffeePunks NFT collection is a 10K piece collection of pixel art NFTs drawn by Paul’s son Gabriel and Jared’s son James.
Old Superstition Says Couples Should Bury a Bottle of KY Bourbon Before their Wedding Day
It's no mystery that the south has its fair share of traditions along with superstitions and old folklore. But how many of us have heard of burying a bottle of bourbon before one's wedding day? As a lifelong Kentuckian, this is a new one for me. But why is this done?
Vlasic releases pickle-scented candle in authentic jar for National Pickle Day
Pickle company Vlasic, in partnership with home fragrance company Candier by Ryan Porter, modeled the pickle candle after a real jar of pickles — and the scent is spot-on, too.
Grandpa Builds Secret Library That You Have to Walk Through a Narnia Wardrobe To Get To
Um, we need this in our lives.
TVOvermind
Documentary Review: Hell of a Cruise
Tens of millions book a cruise every year, it would appear, and even after the events of 2020, these numbers haven’t gone down despite the very real nightmare that many people had to live through when the virus hit. While there were a few ships affected, the story of the Diamond Princess is what dominates this documentary since the grueling process that people had to go through just to get off the ship and then return home sounds like a headache that no one would want to go through again.
Comments / 0