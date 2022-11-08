In the latest episode of the Ocean State Sidelines podcast, sportswriter Brendan McGair welcomes Bob Walsh, a long-time fixture on the Rhode Island college basketball scene. Walsh recently took a job as an assistant coach with Iona. Walsh looks back at his time with the Friars, his thoughts on Ed Cooley, what led him to take a job on a Gaels staff led by head coach Rick Pitino, and why caddying is an extension of coaching.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO