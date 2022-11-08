ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pawtucket Times

Harvard 68, Boston College 59

BOSTON COLLEGE (1-1) Gakdeng 8-9 0-0 16, Lacey 6-13 0-0 14, Mair 1-7 1-2 3, Todd 1-7 4-4 6, Waggoner 7-18 2-4 16, VanTimmeren 0-2 0-2 0, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Daley 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 25-60 7-12 59. HARVARD (2-0) Anderson 0-2 0-2 0, Forbes 2-7 3-6 8, McCarthy...
HARVARD, MA
Pawtucket Times

Bryant 89, Dartmouth 70

BRYANT (2-0) Walker 2-3 0-0 4, Edert 3-5 1-2 8, Gross-Bullock 6-14 13-18 27, Pride 3-9 0-1 6, Timberlake 8-13 3-5 19, Cramer 6-9 2-2 14, Latimer 2-4 2-3 7, Brelsford 1-2 1-2 4, Rochelle 0-0 0-0 0, Kiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Moon 0-0 0-0 0, Ozabor 0-0 0-0 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 22-33 89.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Pawtucket Times

Merrimack 64, Clark 48

CLARK (0-1) O'Brien 2-7 0-0 4, Saintilus 4-16 2-4 11, Taylor 4-13 3-3 13, McArdle 1-1 0-0 2, Neumann 4-10 1-2 12, Calabrese 1-4 0-0 3, Price 0-3 0-0 0, Arteaga 0-2 0-0 0, Richard 1-2 0-0 3, Edwards-Roseney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 6-9 48. MERRIMACK (1-1) Minor 5-8...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Pawtucket Times

Providence 89, Northeastern 65

NORTHEASTERN (0-2) Doherty 2-4 0-0 4, Stucke 6-12 0-0 17, McClintock 1-3 0-0 2, Telfort 4-13 3-4 11, Woods 0-5 0-0 0, Troutman 2-6 3-4 7, Cormier 3-4 3-4 11, Turner 3-4 0-0 7, Nwagha 1-2 1-2 3, Metcalf 0-2 0-0 0, King 1-2 0-0 3, Randriasalama 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 10-14 65.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

No. 5 Tennessee 74, UMass 65

UMASS (1-1) Breen 6-17 3-4 18, White 3-9 0-0 6, Mayo 7-16 0-0 15, Philoxy 3-15 1-2 10, Taylor 4-19 2-4 11, Ngalakulondi 1-1 3-4 5, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-78 9-14 65. TENNESSEE (1-1) Jackson 9-18 6-8 24, Key 5-8 3-4 13, Horston 1-5...
AMHERST, MA
Pawtucket Times

Ocean State Sidelines podcast: Welcome former PC coach Bob Walsh, now an assistant coach at Iona

In the latest episode of the Ocean State Sidelines podcast, sportswriter Brendan McGair welcomes Bob Walsh, a long-time fixture on the Rhode Island college basketball scene. Walsh recently took a job as an assistant coach with Iona. Walsh looks back at his time with the Friars, his thoughts on Ed Cooley, what led him to take a job on a Gaels staff led by head coach Rick Pitino, and why caddying is an extension of coaching.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

No. 6 UConn 98, Northeastern 39

NORTHEASTERN (1-1) Idowu 1-8 0-2 3, Parker 0-3 0-0 0, Braxton 1-9 0-0 3, Erdogan 1-4 2-2 5, Motema 3-11 5-6 11, Kiefer 1-3 0-0 2, Turnbull 1-2 0-0 3, Webb 0-2 2-2 2, Clement 3-8 0-0 8, Larsen 0-4 2-2 2, Sapenter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-54 11-14 39.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy