Huntsville, AL

Lincoln County Inmates on the Run

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
Galaxy of Lights is back at Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, people plan a nearly perfect trip to visit Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden. This year, the festive event is back starting Nov. 11. There are are specific nights for visitors that would like to walk or drive. Galaxy of Lights...
Man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after robbing a gas station at gunpoint Friday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Gaines, 27, was arrested without incident Saturday morning. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify him from surveillance video at the gas station.
48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 12

Hall of Heroes 2022: Brigadier General Robert Stewart

Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody

‘POSSIBLY ARMED AND DANGEROUS’: Powell PD on a search for pursuit suspect

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Powell Police Department is currently looking for a man who they have deemed to be possibly armed and dangerous. Breylon Willis, 26 is wanted for fleeing from officers on Thursday afternoon after leading them on a pursuit. Willis is also wanted for multiple burglaries and theft of a firearm.
Man who led Powell Police officers on a pursuit arrested on Thursday

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that led officers on a pursuit was taken into custody by officers with the Powell Police Department on Thursday night. Breylon Willis, 26, was charged with three counts of attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and theft of a pistol. Powell Police...
‘Coach Prime’ ready to take on Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re now less than 24 hours away from the Gulf Coast classic football game. It pits Alabama A&M Bulldogs, against the undefeated Jackson State Tigers coached by “Prime Time” himself-hall of famer Deion Sanders. The team luncheon was held Friday, and there was...
