A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Durham, NC
The bustling city of Durham is part of Durham County in North Carolina. It’s known as the “City of Medicine,” with more than 300 health and medical-related companies in the area, making it Durham’s major industry. The city is considered to be one of the best...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: C&T Wok in Morrisville and Pho Vietnam in Raleigh
C&T Wok in Morrisville and Pho Vietnam in Raleigh get their grades. C&T Wok in Morrisville and Pho Vietnam in Raleigh get their grades.
WRAL
Pullen Park's Holiday Express tickets are officially sold out
RALEIGH, N.C. — Pullen Park's popular Holiday Express remains a hot ticket for families. Tickets for the event, which is returning after a two-year hiatus, sold out within 90 minutes on Thursday morning. The popular, family-friendly event, didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. Then, in 2021, there...
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
cbs17
From coffee to pancakes to burgers, here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.
Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh
Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
cbs17
1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project
The NCCU coach is partnering with his company to redevelop a legacy community in his hometown. The post LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
raleighmag.com
24 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Nov. 10–16
Take a moonlit stroll through the JC Raulston Arboretum for a magical experience complete with live music, food trucks and a hot cup of apple cider to sip. So lit. jcra.ncsu.edu. 11/11. 21Marbles. Who says playtime is only reserved for the kiddos? With games, Nerf battles, music, drinks (obviously!) and...
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning and Private Modern Estate at Its Finest in Raleigh, NC Hits Market for $2.495M
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home featuring open-concept with natural light and expansive windows throughout now available for sale. This home located at 7145 N Ridge Dr, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 5,702 square feet of living spaces. Call Emily Barbour (919-417-7777) – Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
cbs17
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
cbs17
Wienermobile in the Triangle: Where you can see the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Triangle this week. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog on wheels travels to a new city every week, and they’re planning events in the area Thursday through Sunday. Where you can spot the Wienermobile:
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.” The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest racquet facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a truck depot for the City of Raleigh,” said Rob […]
Raleigh mass shooting suspect moved from WakeMed to rehab facility
The 15-year-old suspect charged in the murders of five people in the Raleigh mass shooting has been moved from WakeMed to a rehab facility.
WXII 12
WRAL
21 flights canceled at RDU as Nicole slams Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole was slamming Florida on Thursday, canceling flights here in Raleigh. Tropical Storm Nicole was slamming Florida on Thursday, canceling flights here in Raleigh.
It would cost Durham $17.4M to preserve its old police HQ. Is it worth it?
The city council is still undecided on what to do with the 4-acre site downtown.
