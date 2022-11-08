Read full article on original website
St. Tammany School Board approves stance against teaching critical race theory
The St. Tammany Parish School Board adopted a resolution Thursday declaring the district's stance against critical race theory, despite criticism from some audience members that the measure is divisive or could even lead to greater teacher shortages. The board voted 13-0 to approve the resolution, with members Dennis Cousin and...
Two School Board incumbents ousted, two retain seats following long campaign
St. Tammany Parish voters turned two incumbent St. Tammany Parish School Board members out of office last week and returned two more to new terms in one of the most contentious election seasons in years for Louisiana’s fourth-largest school system. Of the seven open seats in play, three will...
Louisiana's district attorneys are sparing in use of newfound power to shorten sentences
ANGIE -- It had been a long day of mowing brush in the heat, so Jeffrey Fornea and his 69-year-old father rested on their back porch in this small town in Washington Parish. They were sipping Cokes, feet propped up, when they heard a gunshot. A group of young men...
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism
The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
Holiday specials in St. Tammany Parish
ELF: Bring the family to enjoy this modern-day holiday classic, "Elf the Musical." Will be performed for four nights, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8-10, at the Cutting Edge Theatre. Shows at 7 p.m. Embrace your inner elves along with Buddy, an orphan who climbs into Santa's bag and is transported to the North Pole and mistakenly raised as a giant elf who has no skills for toy-making.
Crash on I-12 in St. Tammany snarls traffic; emergency helicopter responds
A serious crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish snarled traffic Friday morning between Highway 11 and Airport Road, authorities said. Injuries were serious enough to request an AirMed helicopter to transport at least one of the people involved to a hospital, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
First-round playoff recap for St. Tammany football teams
Nine St. Tammany teams opened the playoffs on Friday night, and six were victorious. Learn more about which teams advanced to the second round by checking out the roundup below. Friday, Nov. 11. DENHAM SPRINGS 39, COVINGTON 6: The ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets held the 24th-seeded Lions to 92 yards of...
Pope John Paul II plays through grief after coach’s son dies in car crash
The Pope John Paul II volleyball team played through grief Saturday as it mourned the death of Christian Tullis, a 16-year-old son to coach Danny Tullis and the younger brother of senior volleyball player Ali Tullis. Christian Tullis died in a car crash in St. Tammany Parish on Interstate 12...
