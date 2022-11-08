Read full article on original website
Pierce Transit Nov. 14 Board Meeting Agenda
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
Pierce County Department of Emergency Management and Bird’s Eye Medical receive international award for COVID-19 response
Pierce County announcement. The International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) awarded the 2022 IAEM-USA Business and Private Sector Integration and Public Sector Partnership Award to Pierce County Department of Emergency Management and Bird’s Eye Medical for the partnership that tested and vaccinated thousands of people since 2020. The IAEM-USA Business and Private Sector Integration and Public Sector Partnership Award recognizes excellence in the integration of public/private emergency management partnerships.
Registration closes soon for the Norpoint Classic
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. The Norpoint Classic 5k and 2-Mile will be held on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 am. Registration closes at midnight on November 20. There is no day-of-race registration. Click here to register. The Norpoint Classic has been bringing families together on Thanksgiving morning since 1995. Make...
Maintenance work brings daytime I-705 ramp closure Monday Nov. 14 in Tacoma
TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use the A Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 705 in downtown Tacoma should plan an alternate route on Monday, Nov. 14. The A Street on-ramp to southbound I-705 will be closed. Southbound I-705 near the ramp will be reduced to a single-lane. Drivers who...
Final new light rail vehicle arrives for Hilltop Tacoma link
Sound Transit announcement. The final light rail vehicle to support the Sound Transit’s T Line Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension has arrived in Tacoma. The car, the last of five new vehicles, is part of a $26.5 million contract with Brookville Equipment Corporation that doubled the existing fleet. Each of...
Deadline Monday: Make Your Voice Heard
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The time is now to ask the City Council to fully fund our police department! This coming Tuesday, the Council will hold the first reading of the 2023-24 budget. It is critical that you speak up to let them know that you support fully funding TPD’s budget request.
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Holidays take a lot of preparation. Include a dose of the latest COVID-19 booster on your list of ingredients for a safer Thanksgiving! Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. This week, Washington State Department of Health changed its COVID-19 data reporting to once a week. We...
Joint meeting to hear recommendations for Lakewood Libraries
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees and Lakewood City Council will hold a joint meeting Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-7 p.m., at Lakewood City Hall in Council Chambers, 6000 Main St. SW. At the joint meeting, the Lakewood...
Tucker Clark named Student of the Month by Lakewood Rotary
Clover Park School District announcement. Rotary Club of Lakewood named Clover Park High School senior Tucker Clark the November Student of the Month. Tucker Clark is a military-connected student, and his father is currently stationed in Greenland. Although he has moved several times, Tucker has persevered and continued to stand for what is right in every school he has attended.
Lakewood Police Chief statement on declared mistrial on re-trial of Darcus Allen
City of Lakewood announcement. In response to the news that a jury could not reach a verdict in the retrial of Darcus Allen, Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro released the following statement:. First, I want to express gratitude to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their hard work and...
Lakewood City Manager November 11 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) November 11 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Deputies receive commendation for response to mental health crisis
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On June 16, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., our deputies responded to IHOP on 176th St E and Canyon Rd E to assist Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (CPFR) with a man who was having a mental health episode and believed people were trying to harm him. Fire personnel requested assistance because the man was agitated, and they were concerned he might become aggressive with them.
Book Signing with Susanne Bacon at SHMA Holiday Store
Perhaps you are a reader of my Friday column “Across the Fence” in the Suburban Times. But have you also ever read one of my Wycliff novel series? Here is another opportunity for you to meet me, have a chat, and get yourself a signed copy of my very latest book, “Major Musings”.
PLU interns combat climate change one tree at a time
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. A group of PLU students interning with the Tacoma Tree Foundation spent the summer increasing the number of trees in the city to reduce polluted stormwater runoff and heat during the summer months and improving the livelihoods of those who live in urban areas. The…. Read...
Sign UP
City of University Place announcement. Have you noticed the new sign for Cirque Park on Bridgeport Way?. The new sign marks the western edge of the park, right behind the softball field. It provides additional locational help for visitors and competitors who come to U.P. to use the park. This compliments the park’s existing signage near the main entrance on Cirque Drive.
Lute Powered: Port of Tacoma and Northwest Seaport Alliance
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Together, the ports of Tacoma and Seattle are the fourth-largest container gateway for containerized cargo shipping between Asia and major distribution points in the Midwest, Ohio Valley and the East Coast. For this installment of Lute Powered, we interviewed three PLU alumni who are serving…. Read...
Symphonic Fanfare and Celebrations
Tacoma, WA – This year as part of the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association 60th Anniversary Celebration the Tacoma Youth Symphony will be revisiting music performed on past tours and TYSA alumni as soloists. On Saturday, November 19, the Tacoma Youth Symphony will open its regular season with “Symphonic Fanfare and Celebrations.”
Congratulations Judge Schwartz, Commissioner Johnson
Pierce County social media post. Congratulations to Superior Court Judge Michael Schwartz and Commissioner Clint Johnson for both receiving the 2022 Innovative Justice Award! 🎊 The award is for leaders who help courts deliver innovative justice using a race equity lens. Learn more: bit.ly/PCSuperiorCour…
Service and sacrifice
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. This is an early edition of the blog since tomorrow is Veterans Day. I had the honor of speaking at the Puyallup American Legion’s annual Veterans Day event last weekend and I’d like to share a portion of my remarks that day with you.
