Is Commit Xzavier McLeod The Next Interior Star For South Carolina?

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Esc4K_0j3CcnJv00

South Carolina defensive line commit Xzavier McLeod fits as an interior piece in the Gamecocks' defense, and he may follow similar success stories.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White demands a lot from his interior defensive linemen. The nose tackles must play out to a 3-tech, while edge rushers must play a 5-tech in.

The constant physicality they have to endure is tough on young players, meaning the coaching staff must target specific interior defensive line recruits to fit their schemes. They landed on a local product, defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod.

McLeod chose South Carolina over Georgia and many other SEC offers. He cited the home-grown feeling as a critical factor but knows they will prepare him for action. South Carolina sees him fitting into their plans in a big way, as McLeod's talent will be helpful.

Unique Size

McLeod measures in at 6-4 and 301 lbs., meaning he is stuck at a crossroads in South Carolina's defensive system. He could either continue his current trajectory and play defensive tackle or slim down and add some athleticism to set the edge.

All indicators point towards him becoming a defensive tackle with pass-rush upside. He has adequate athleticism on the edge, but he wins with speed and finesse when he can work against tackles and guards.

His size isn't limiting, a rarity for linemen. The coaching staff can take his body type wherever they want, and it may be a situation where they wait and see what roster needs are.

Electric First Step

Defensive tackles rarely get sacks, but when they do, it's because of a lightning-quick first step. McLeod can explode out of his stance, leveraging weight into the front foot and going through his stride.

He routinely gets past offensive linemen, forcing them to reposition and often draw penalties. McLeod always aligns himself correctly to ensure adequate time to anticipate the snap.

Anticipatory jumps could lend themselves useful in crucial situations. Sometimes a quarterback is so dominant the only thing you can do to throw them off rhythm is destroy the play before it begins, something McLeod is capable of.

Impressive Play Recognition

Defensive linemen aren't calling the shots on the defensive side. They are told where to line up and, from there, must develop a pass-rush plan, counters, and find ways to set the edge.

They process a lot of information quickly; many can handle the responsibilities pre-snap but struggle in post. McLeod can recognize offensive concepts while they are developing, helping him stop potential explosive plays.

McLeod is a tremendous asset in the screen game. He quickly identifies something wrong and throws a hand into a passing window, forcing the quarterback to alter his launch angle.

