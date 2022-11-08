Gio torn on fate of Jacob deGrom: 'I don't want him for $50 million with his injury history'

Jacob deGrom is officially a free agent, and will likely command a hefty salary if the Mets are to keep their ace in New York.

But given his recent injury history, Gio isn’t sure how he would feel whether deGrom stayed or left.

“I really don’t know how I would feel if Jacob deGrom left,” Gio said. “I kind of need it to happen for me to have my reaction. Right now, I’m sort of on the fence. I want him there, but I don’t want him there for $50 million with his injury history, that’s for sure. But that’s what he’s going to command.

“Then I’m thinking if he leaves and goes to the Braves, I’m gonna be pissed and would be thinking, ‘How the hell did you let that happen?’”

The thought of facing deGrom multiple times a season as a division rival isn’t a very desirable one for Mets fans, but Gio isn’t sure if the salary deGrom will earn will be worth it. So we’ll have to check back in with him once deGrom decides his fate.

“As of right now I would want Jacob deGrom back,” Gio said. “But I don’t want that to stop the Mets from going after other free agents and improving the team, especially the everyday players.”

