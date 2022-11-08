Read full article on original website
Related
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away
The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
TODAY.com
Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'
The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
rsvplive.ie
The Crown star Imelda Staunton's happy home life with Downton Abbey husband Jim Carter and famous daughter
The Crown is back, and this time Imelda Staunton is at the helm as Queen Elizabeth, during a tumultuous time for the royal family. The London native is most widely known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films but has also starred in historical drama Pride and Nanny McPhee.
ETOnline.com
Vili Fualaau, Former Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, Welcomes Baby No. 3 After Her Death
Vili Fualaau -- whose former wife and middle school teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, was a convicted child rapist after having sexual relations with him when he was a minor -- has welcomed his third baby, according to People. The news was announced via a private Instagram post, sharing that his...
Boy George’s childhood friend predicts what will happen with Matt Hancock
Boy George’s friend, DJ Fat Tony, has said the musician’s reaction to Matt Hancock entering the jungle was genuine.On Wednesday night (9 November), Hancock joined the jungle with comedian Seann Walsh, to the shock of their fellow contestants.On screen, Boy George was upset by the revelation:“You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die,” he told presenter Scarlette Douglas.“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, I was like, ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did,...
US Magazine
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
Conroy, who voiced Batman for over 30 years, died on November 10 at age 66 after a battle with cancer. “Kevin was perfection,” Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series alongside Conroy, said in a statement on November 11. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”
Matt Hancock hilariously falls as he stumbles into I’m a Celeb jungle
Matt Hancock hilariously slipped as he made his way into the jungle on his debut on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!This clip shows the moment the former health secretary lost his footing on a bridge as he stumbled to join the other cast members. Mr Hancock and fellow newbie, comedian Seann Walsh, then took on their first Bushtucker Trial together where they got absolutely covered in spiders but won the camp six stars. He made his much-anticipated landing on the ITV show on Wednesday, 9 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
I’m a Celebrity stars support tearful Matt Hancock as he asks for ‘forgiveness’ over Covid rule break
Matt Hancock has asked his I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here campmate for “forgiveness”.The Tory MP, who was health secretary during the pandemic, got emotional while being held to task for breaking his own lockdown rules during Friday’s episode of the ITV series (11 November).When TV presenter Scarlette Douglas asked him why he broke the rules, Hancock told her he was sorry, stating: “I fell in love with somebody.”He told his campmates that he was not fined for the act as he “didn’t break any laws”, adding: “Guidance is different. But the problem was it was my...
ABC News
'80s pop star Taylor Dayne shares battle with colon cancer: 'Be your own warrior'
Taylor Dayne is known on stage for her '80s top-hits like "Tell It to My Heart," "Prove Your Love" and "Love Will Lead You Back," but now she is stepping back into the spotlight for a different reason. The Grammy-nominated singer wants to raise awareness about the importance of self-advocacy and routine screenings -- which could be lifesaving.
NME
British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show
Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance ‘insulting’, says bereaved daughter
Dr Cathy Gardner, whose father died from Covid in a care home, urges viewers to boycott ITV show
Special constable Penny Lancaster proudly poses at her passing out parade with City of London Police - where she's joined by supportive husband Rod Stewart
Penny Lancaster proudly posed at her passing out parade with the City of London Police on Tuesday. The 51-year-old former model is a special police constable for the service and was supported by her rocker husband Rod Stewart, 77, at the ceremony. Penny completed her training in April 2021 after...
Emma Thompson says she was ‘utterly blind’ to Kenneth Branagh’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter
Emma Thompson has said she was “utterly, utterly blind” to the fact Kenneth Branagh was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.Thompson, 63, and Branagh, 61, met in 1987 when filming the series Fortunes of War. They were married two years later in 1989.The couple divorced in 1995. It emerged that Branagh had been having an affair with Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter, 56, who he had starred opposite in his 1994 film Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. In an interview with The New Yorker, Thompson reflected on the filming of Sense and Sensibility, for which she won an Oscar...
thebrag.com
Tributes pour in for beloved ABC radio star who died unexpectedly
Beloved ABC radio star Sarah Tomlinson has died unexpectedly of anaphylactic shock. She was aged 40. The award-winning presenter suddenly fell unwell while on annual leave and passed away shortly after. She was the chief of staff for ABC Mildura-Swan Hill in South Australia. “Sarah Tomlinson passed away on the...
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby
Brian McKnight is happy to be adding to his family after a difficult loss earlier this year. The "Back At One" singer and wife Leilani are expecting another baby together, McKnight revealed in an Instagram grid collage Thursday that showed him kissing his wife's bump. Sharing another three photos that...
‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity
Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
BBC
Kate Winslet covers mum's £17,000 energy bill
Kate Winslet has donated £17,000 to a mother facing a sky-high energy bill to operate her daughter's life support. Carolynne Hunter was warned by Clackmannanshire Council that her bill could hit the high sum next year. Her daughter Freya, 12, has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen...
Comments / 1