Boomer says Giants should dock Xavier McKinney's pay: 'Whatever happened to personal responsibility?'

Xavier McKinney is out for the next “few weeks” with a hand injury that he suffered in an ATV accident during Big Blue’s bye week, and Boomer says New York should teach its safety a lesson in the form of his paycheck.

“It’s his fault. It’s his responsibility,” Boomer said. “Whatever happened to personal responsibility anymore?

“That’s why the only way to get anything across to anybody is to take their salary away and suspend them and say ‘This is not going to happen. It’s unacceptable. This is not going to happen. You can’t do this.’”

The broken hand means the Giants will be without one of their captains for the near future, and with New York in the midst of a surprising season and a playoff push entering the second half of the year, Boomer says a selfish act like injuring yourself during a bye week cannot go unpunished.

“It’s like what the Nets are going through with Kyrie Irving,” Boomer said. “It’s self-sabotage…the only way we can impress upon you just how bad this is is by taking away your salary and not allowing you to play the game you love so much, because we can’t do it any other way, because you can’t be trusted.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)