Detroit, MI

Goff responds to Aaron Rodgers' shot at Lions: "We'll be that team"

By Will Burchfield
 5 days ago

Aaron Rodgers was none too pleased last week to lose to the Lions, a team he's used to tormenting. Following the Packers' 15-9 loss at Ford Field in which Rodgers threw three picks and finished with one of the lowest passer ratings of his career, the four-time MVP said, "We can't lose a game like that against that team."

"So that's going to hurt for a while," he said.

Jared Goff, your thoughts?

"We’ll be that team that no one thinks they should lose to and maybe they do, who knows," Goff said Tuesday on the Karsch & Anderson Show.

Not only did the Packers lose, they now have as many losses this season as 'that team:' six. And they've lost five in a row for the first time since Rodgers' first season as a starter: 2008. At this point, the Packers aren't far off from being 'that team' themselves.

"I don’t know if he meant it disrespectfully," said Goff. "I don’t know if that’s the way he was trying to make that come off. But we’ll be that team that no one really wants to lose to all year if that’s the case. It’s fun, we’ll be them.

"They certainly have their own issues they’re figuring out, but it was a good game, a hard-fought game, and I certainly don’t think it was meant to be disrespectful by him."

Put it this way: Rodgers and the Packers aren't good enough this year to expect to beat anyone.

As their head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday, "I saw us not taking advantage of certain opportunities and making way too many critical mistakes. And when you do that, I don’t care who you’re playing in this league, you’re going to get beat."

Even by that team.

