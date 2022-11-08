ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Astros Spent Almost $400K On 50 Cent’s Champagne To Celebrate World Series Win

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
Cassius
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqEBB_0j3CcZud00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5iDY_0j3CcZud00

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

T he Houston Astros have proved that if you work hard, you play hard.

The team won the World Series a few days ago and has celebrated as extravagantly as possible, which means whoever picked up the check paid a hefty bill.

TMZ reports that the post-game celebration included an ungodly amount of champagne. All the bottles popped were of 50 Cent’s Le Chemin du Roi Brut champagne, which amounted to over 250 bottles– 250 bottles of rose, 10 magnums, and one oversized 15-liter bottle. A regular bottle usually comes at around $150, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the total tab for the post-game celebration was $388,750.

After the 4-1 win against the Phillies , a look at the team’s locker room shows soaked jerseys and championship hats, cigars limp with champagne, and eyes protected with ski goggles.

Of those covered in bubbly was team manager Dusty Baker, who had an even bigger reason to celebrate because he became the third Black manager ever to win the World Series.

“I’m feeling great; these guys are the greatest guys, they always believe. This is for my mom and my dad, my mom that passed in January, and my brother and all my boys,” he said as the Astros clinched the series.

The two other Black managers were Dave Roberts, who won in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cito Gaston in 1993 with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, Baker was the first Black manager to win 2,000 career games but needed a ring to solidify his greatness.

“I mean, I got 2,000 wins, and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet, you know?” he said before the game. So, yeah, it matters. It matters to the people. It matters to us,” he said before touching on race. “My mom, she told me a number of times, to be African-American, you’ve got to be twice as good to achieve the same thing. I heard that over and over.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFD0g_0j3CcZud00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Pinstripe Alley

The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history

When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
Yardbarker

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggests Aaron Judge could be on his way back

It is no secret the New York Yankees desperately want to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they will have aggressive competition trying to extend him. The San Francisco Giants seem to be their primary competitor at this point in time, given their financial flexibility, but it is known that Judge would prefer to stay with the team that helped develop him into the superstar he is today.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Astros fire assistant GM Scott Powers as front-office purge continues

Nearly a week after winning the World Series, the Astros have shockingly cleaned house in the front office. Click and Astros owner Jim Crane reportedly had a rocky relationship, leading the team to offer him only a one-year deal to return as GM, which he declined. After Click decided to leave, it was a logical move on from Powers too, who the previous GM brought in.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros, GM James Click part ways after rejecting one-year offer

The relationship between team owner Jim Crane and Click has reportedly been rocky, and there was even a report before the playoffs that he could be fired if the Astros lost in the postseason. Instead, they went on a dominant run through the postseason and won the World Series. That...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastwordonsports.com

Yankees, Cashman Should Part Ways

After another postseason exit at the hands of the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees find themselves at a crossroads. Longtime general manager Brian Cashman’s contract is up, and early indications suggest he will return. However, the team needs to look in the mirror and carefully consider whether Cashman should come back. The Yankees have failed to reach the World Series since their championship year of 2009. While they are a near-perennial playoff team, they lose for basically the same reason every year: their offense goes to bed in October. This suggests issues with roster construction, which should be blamed on the front office. Cashman is certainly capable of putting together a competitive roster, but it’s clear he’s not the person to get the Yankees over the hump. At this point, bringing on a fresh face as GM would set them up better for the future.
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy