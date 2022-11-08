Houston Astros Spent Almost $400K On 50 Cent’s Champagne To Celebrate World Series Win

T he Houston Astros have proved that if you work hard, you play hard.

The team won the World Series a few days ago and has celebrated as extravagantly as possible, which means whoever picked up the check paid a hefty bill.

TMZ reports that the post-game celebration included an ungodly amount of champagne. All the bottles popped were of 50 Cent’s Le Chemin du Roi Brut champagne, which amounted to over 250 bottles– 250 bottles of rose, 10 magnums, and one oversized 15-liter bottle. A regular bottle usually comes at around $150, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the total tab for the post-game celebration was $388,750.

After the 4-1 win against the Phillies , a look at the team’s locker room shows soaked jerseys and championship hats, cigars limp with champagne, and eyes protected with ski goggles.

Of those covered in bubbly was team manager Dusty Baker, who had an even bigger reason to celebrate because he became the third Black manager ever to win the World Series.

“I’m feeling great; these guys are the greatest guys, they always believe. This is for my mom and my dad, my mom that passed in January, and my brother and all my boys,” he said as the Astros clinched the series.

The two other Black managers were Dave Roberts, who won in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cito Gaston in 1993 with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, Baker was the first Black manager to win 2,000 career games but needed a ring to solidify his greatness.

“I mean, I got 2,000 wins, and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet, you know?” he said before the game. So, yeah, it matters. It matters to the people. It matters to us,” he said before touching on race. “My mom, she told me a number of times, to be African-American, you’ve got to be twice as good to achieve the same thing. I heard that over and over.”