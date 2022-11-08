Cornell Suspends Frat Parties After Reports of Sexual Assault, Druggings

arlutz73/Getty

After multiple reports of women being drugged and one reported sexual assault over the weekend, the Interfraternity Council at Cornell University has suspended all frat parties and social events temporarily. Four students reported they were drugged this weekend at off-campus frat houses, according to a statement by the university. The sexual assault was reported Sunday, Cornell police said, although they didn’t say if the druggings and assault were directly linked. Six women have been taken to the hospital recently, showing signs of being drugged, sources told The Ithaca Voice . Fraternity leaders will take the time “to implement stronger health and safety plans,” the statement says. “No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely.”

Read it at The Ithaca Voice