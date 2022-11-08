ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INL unveils new equipment at Center of Advanced Energy Studies

By Braydon Wilson
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- In a Ribbon cutting held Monday afternoon, members of INL, Boise State University, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho showed the unique collaborative efforts the Center of Advanced Energy Studies (CAES) and what they can accomplish.

Part of their efforts was to unveil two new pieces of equipment a Thermo-electron Microscope and a Metal 3D printer.

Marianne Walck, the Deputy Laboratory Director for Science and Technology and Chief Research Officer for the Idaho National Laboratory ,says it will help researchers discover how on a microscopic level materials will react to different stresses.

"But the idea is to understand fundamental properties about materials. They could be natural materials, they could be manufactured materials. But he idea is to understand fundamental properties about materials. They could be natural materials, they could be manufactured materials. "

She says with the collaboration at CAES the new equipment can help move Idaho Forward.

"We can be on the forefront as a national laboratory and help our universities and Idaho advance to be on the forefront as well."

She says the microscope will be used to study the effects on materials, the 3D printer will help build them, and further the abilities of energy based research.

"It's really hard to put sensors in there (reactors) because the possible environment destroys the sensor. So these are sensors that are actually meant to be destroyed, but you have to make them."

Walck adds that CAES will help garner the future of researchers in the field as well.

"INL researchers doing real research in that little play demonstration project. Right, for doing real research that eventually can be published and can start people on their on their research career."

The equipment was funded through various Department of Energy Grants, INL and area universities. It is available for Researchers and Students alike.

