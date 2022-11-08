Here’s what is closed and canceled in South Florida because of Tropical Storm Nicole

The National Hurricane Center nudged its predicted track for Tropical Storm Nicole north toward Melbourne on Tuesday morning, moving Miami-Dade and Broward out of the cone of uncertainty. But Nicole’s wind field is already nearly the size of the entire state, so its effects will be felt throughout Florida starting as early as Wednesday.

Hurricane watches on Florida’s east coast were upgraded to warnings on Tuesday for most of the coast, except Broward and Miami-Dade, which remained under a hurricane watch and tropical storm watch, respectively.

Miami-Dade public schools will be closed Wednesday, the district announced in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Broward County public schools will be closed for the rest of the week .

Broward schools extend closures to Thursday; Dade schools to reopen

The Palm Beach County airport is ceasing commercial flights at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Orlando International Airport said it will cease commercial operations at 4 p.m. Wednesday until further notice in preparation for Nicole. Other airports may follow.

Waste Management won’t be collecting garbage either on Thursday in both Miami-Dade and Broward. Service will begin again on the next scheduled pick-up day.

Visit wmfloridastorm.com for updated information and resumption of service details.

Events that have been canceled or postponed as well as venues that are closing in Miami-Dade and Broward counties due to concerns about the weather:

SoundScape Cinema Series: The screening of “In the Heights” scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9 has been canceled. A showing of The Mitchells vs. The Machines will be held next week, on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The screening of “In the Heights” scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9 has been canceled. A showing of The Mitchells vs. The Machines will be held next week, on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The Bass will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Miami Beach Botanical Garden will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10.

will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10. Athletic fields at Brian Piccolo, Central Broward, Sunview and Tradewinds will close Wednesday and Thursday.

Deerfield Island Park will close Friday through Sunday and boat owners must secure their vessels.

Light Up Lauderdale has been canceled.

Neighbor Leadership Academy in Broward has been postponed until next week.

The MicroMover (by Circuit) will operate as normal on Tuesday, with service suspended on Wednesday.

Water Trolley Service in Broward is suspended Tuesday through Thursday.

The Wolfsonian FIU’s Thursday evening event From Haiti to Cuba and Beyond program, featuring dancer and educator Nancy St Léger at IPC ArtSpace will be postponed. A new date for this special event will be announced in coming weeks.

Race World Offshore canceled all four races scheduled for Nov. 9. The organization decided to do so after the National Weather Service in Key West predicted high winds of more that 25 miles and hour with higher gusts due to the passing of Tropical Storm Nicole across the Florida penninsula.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest delayed its opening day to be Nov. 10.

Cosford Cinema on the University of Miami campus canceled Wednesday’s 9 p.m. screening of “Bullet Train” but the film’s 9 p.m. Saturday screening was still on as of Wednesday. Friday’s 7 p.m. screening of “With Drawn Arms” has been postponed until the spring at a date to be announced.

Zoo Miami will be closed after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Reopening will be assessed in the morning on Thursday.

Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Note: This list will be updated as conditions change.