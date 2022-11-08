Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Pulls in 10th Highest Opening Day at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is pulling in some strong numbers domestically, as it has now reached $84M in its Friday opening, which includes the $28M from Thursday previews. That would put it on a course to potentially pull in around $184M domestically over the weekend but Veteran’s Day is making an exact calculation somewhat difficult. It does seem hard to say if it’ll pass the first Black Panther‘s opening of $202M, it should not be downplayed how big this opening is considering a November release.
Murphy’s Team-Up Volume 28: Reviewing ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Marvel Studios’ final Phase 4 theatrical release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, hit theaters this weekend. You can read Hunter Radesi’s advance review here, but what did the rest of the team think? We team up to share our thoughts. Mary Rowe. Overall, I think I loved Wakanda Forever...
What the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Post-Credit Scene Means for the Future of the Franchise
If you thought you were done crying when the credits for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began rolling, you were simply fooling yourself. As newly-minted Black Panther Shuri symbolically moved past her grief by burning her mourning garments, the post-credit scene to the film stirred a whole new batch of emotions. If you haven’t seen the film yet and wish not to be spoiled, turn back now as we’ll take a look at what the surprising PCS might mean for the future of the franchise.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Now November’s Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend of All Time
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has dominated the box office, as the film will pull in $180M over the weekend. Cinemas have been waiting for a project to finally give them a boost, especially after Black Adam was a more mellow premiere, and it has arrived. Not only that, the film has now taken the record of the highest November opening from Hunger Games. Catching Fire, which stood at $158M since 2013. The film will also end its global release at around $330M.
The Sunday Paper — November 13, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted this weekend to high acclaim and box office success. Fans are now finally able to witness the ambitious, emotional, and impressive cinematic feat for themselves after years of real-world grief and production difficulties. Despite the success, earlier this week director Ryan Coogler revealed that a Black Panther 3 might not be such a sure thing—at least with him at the helm. And for those tracking potential Avengers: Secret Wars directors, Coogler says he has had no conversations about the job.
RUMOR: MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Eyeing January 2024 Production Start
Marvel Studios is pushing forward on its next phase of films yet they are also preparing to start work on the final phase of the Multiverse Saga. Set for November 2024, Marvel Studios is ready to introduce its take on the iconic First Family of Marvel, the Fantastic Four. Initially, Spider-Man director Jon Watts was set to tackle the adaptation but passed on the project for a new Star Wars series. In his place, WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman took over directing duties with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer penning the script for their take on the Fantastic Four.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Producer Reveals ‘Captain America: New World Order’s Production Start
While all eyes are currently on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there’s always a small glimpse into the future. That is especially true when someone gets a chance to sit down with one of the producers behind the project that can offer at least a small update on what to expect. luckily, Collider got a chance to discuss Captain America: New World Order with producer Nate Moore, who offered a small glimpse into what to expect.
Super No More: ‘Like ‘Black Adam’, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Won’t Hit Theaters in China
Guard your pockets, Hollywood. China likes to hit where it hurts. It’s no secret that China is heavy on the control of the content that its citizens can access. Superhero movies are no different. The move to restrict these movies from hitting theatres costs studios tens of millions. Despite...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Makes Good on One of Namor’s Many Comic Book Aliases
In introducting Namor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever writer/director Ryan Coogler almost entirely recreated on of Marvel Comics’ oldest characters. Coogler created a brand new backstory for the character, a new “lost city” and a new timeline. In doing so, Coogler created one of the MCU’s most fascinating and powerful characters by managing to keep him true to who he has always been in that comics despite the changes. One of the aspects Coogler chose to keep was Namor’s identity as a mutant and by giving the character such a long life span, he also made good on one of the many aliases the character has been given over his decades in the comics.
Scoop Culture All But Ruined ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Afro-Latinos (read Black Latinos) don’t have many heroes in superhero movie mediums. We have seen a lot of cis-hetero white dudes carry the superhero mantle, be redeemed for their mistakes, and lead teams with reckless abandon. Those same dudes review-bombed two really good women-led superhero films, which really highlights how they believe the superhero space just belongs to them. A lot of those same dudes reviewed T’Challa’s first appearance (“what is with the horns whenever he’s on screen”, they said, like a superhero theme playing when a hero was onscreen was somehow an anomaly) and 2018’s Black Panther with a serious lack of cultural-competency. We heard that it wasn’t very good, wasn’t Marvel’s best, and how they didn’t really understand Killmonger’s beef with America.
From Page to Screen: Riri Williams, Ironheart
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally made its way to theaters, and it’s brought a few fresh faces with it. Among the multiple newcomers is Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams, perhaps better known to comic fans as the invincible Ironheart. A genius student attending MIT, Williams plays a pivotal role in Wakanda Forever and is actively set up as a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. While the live-action portrayal of Ironheart is surprisingly faithful to the source material, it’s not always entirely accurate, and as such, it becomes the duty of Murphy’s Multiverse to break everything down and clear up what comes from the comics and what does not. Keep in mind, it’s not inherently bad to make changes to a character, but it is fun to compare and contrast.
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
From Page to Screen: Namora, the Sea Queen
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and when audiences get their chance, they’ll also meet all the new characters introduced within it. While much of the discussion surrounding the film has been focused on Namor and Riri Williams, there are also a handful of other Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts quietly included in the highly-anticipated sequel. Among the less-talked-about is Mabel Cadena‘s Namora, the cousin of Tenoch Huerta‘s undersea monarch and a character with rich history in Marvel’s comics. Of course, Namora doesn’t get quite as much time to shine onscreen as her more-popular relative, but she does manage to leave a mark worth exploring. As such, Murphy’s Multiverse will handle the duties of dissecting her origins from some of America’s earliest funny pages and comparing them to what fans see in Wakanda Forever. It’s humble work, but somebody has to do it.
Aubrey Plaza Reveals Why She Joined ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
There was quite some surprise when it was revealed that Aubrey Plaza was joining the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos Disney+ series. She’s been a long-time hopeful to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and many assumed she’d take on a much larger role in one of the film projects. Surprisingly, she found the role perfect for her in the WandaVision spinoff, and it seems her reasoning is quite simple: she wants to work with Kathryn Hahn.
New Report May Have Revealed the Main Villain of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
With filming on the Marvel Studios D+ streaming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos set to kick off over the next couple of months, news on the project has been rapidly accumulating. Joe Locke has seemingly been cast in the role of Billy Kaplan and Aubrey Plaza has also joined the project as one of a group of female supporting characters, likely witches of the titular coven. Now, new info from the Illuminerdi may have revealed the villain of the piece.
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
David Harbour Hypes Up Florence Pugh’s Role in ‘Thunderbolts’
There’s always some excitement about a new project, especially when it comes to crossovers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we’ll have to wait a while until we get to see the next Avengers team-up, we’ll have a different kind of project with the introduction of the Thunderbolts into the MCU. The film’s roster was revealed during D23 with a very super-soldier centric offering, especially with the major returning cast from Black Widow.
David Leitch’s ‘The Fall Guy’ Adds ‘Ted Lasso’ Star
David Leitch has been quite busy making a name for himself with various projects ever since his work on 2014’s John Wick. He went on to tackle Atomic Blonde, and entered the world of blockbusters with Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw before his recent release with Bullet Train. He’s also been quite busy as a second unit director on various productions, which includes Captain Ameria: Civil War, The Wolverine, and many more. Now, he’s already eyeing his next project with The Fall Guy, an adaptation of an iconic 1980s TV series with a new twist.
REPORT: Joe Locke’s Role Seemingly Revealed as ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Casting Wiccan’s Parents
Following the casting of actor Joe Locke in an unrevealed role in Marvel Studios D+ streaming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, social media seemed divided over just who the Heartstopper star would play. Locke certainly bears an uncanny resemblance to Marvel Comics’ Young Avenger Billy Kaplan and the description of Locke’s character as gay, male lead with a dark sense of humor and a penchant for being a fanboy fits the character perfectly. However, it wouldn’t be the internet if a little-known and hardly-used character from the comics didn’t suddenly develop a devoted fanbase and so, such a base now exists in support of Locke playing Nicholas Scratch, the adult son of Agatha Harkness. While almost all the evidence available and information from scoopers reliable and otherwise points toward Locke playing Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, the rising Cult of Scratch drones on…until now.
