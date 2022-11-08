All-day café Foxtrot will hold a grand opening Friday at its new Bethesda Row location, its fifth in the Washington, D.C. area. Guests can celebrate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the 7262 Woodmont Ave. location, with live music, food and drinks, according to a news release. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot app opening week will receive a gift while supplies last.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO