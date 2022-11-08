ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Club House Road near Brassie Place

A pedestrian collision that took place on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. on Club House Road near Brassie Place in Montgomery Village caused life-threatening injuries to the victim, police said Friday morning. The victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. The vehicle that struck the...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police seek aid identifying Silver Spring school burglar

Montgomery County Police released surveillance footage of a school burglary in hopes that the public can identify the suspect. The burglary occurred around 9:50 p.m. Sept.25 at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave., in Silver Spring, according to a Thursday police news release. Police...
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS students connect with cybersecurity in Cyber Fair

Montgomery County Public Schools students, along with MCPS and Montgomery College teachers and local cyber experts, were busy putting in a little overtime on Saturday, learning the ins and outs of cybersecurity and related fields. Throughout the lobby and multiple classrooms at Montgomery College’s Rockville campus building at 900 Hungerford...
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Campaign signs still up despite county rules for post-Election Day removal

Twenty-four hours after the last votes were cast, remnants of Election Day still remained at some Montgomery County polling places. Esther Wells, a Board of Education District 1 candidate, expressed her frustration on Twitter Wednesday night after seeing campaign signs still up at local schools that served as polling places on Election Day.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

New on Bethesda Row: Foxtrot café

All-day café Foxtrot will hold a grand opening Friday at its new Bethesda Row location, its fifth in the Washington, D.C. area. Guests can celebrate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the 7262 Woodmont Ave. location, with live music, food and drinks, according to a news release. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot app opening week will receive a gift while supplies last.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy