Jayapal sidesteps questions about leadership bids for herself, Pelosi
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) on Sunday sidestepped questions about potential leadership bids for herself and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), as Democrats prepare for leadership elections later this month. Asked during a press conference on Sunday if she and the Congressional Progressive Caucus would support Pelosi should she...
Mastriano concedes to Shapiro, calls for election reform
Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) conceded to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro (D) on Sunday in the state’s gubernatorial race, five days after news outlets called the race against him. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I...
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON – Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eying the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America's largest states.
