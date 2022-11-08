Read full article on original website
Related
Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show
Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Maren Morris Reportedly Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris reportedly skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after she said she wouldn’t be “comfortable” attending one of country music’s biggest nights of the year. Morris has publicly feuded with Jason Aldean and wife, Brittany, since late August. People...
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
ETOnline.com
Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are All Smiles at the 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, turned the 56th annual CMA Awards into a date night!. The couple was all smiles on the red carpet as they posed for pics ahead of the show. Dressed in a black and pink floor-length gown with corset detailing and lace embellishments, Lambert oozed country glam, while her beau was dapper as ever in a black tuxedo. The couple's CMAs appearance marked their fourth since tying the knot in 2019.
CMA Awards 2022: See the complete winners list
Country music's biggest stars were honored at the 56th annual CMA Awards Wednesday night.
Luke Combs’ ‘Growin’ Up’ Named Album of the Year at 2022 CMA Awards
The Album of the Year trophy was handed out to Luke Combs at the 2022 CMA Awards, for Growin' Up, edging out contenders Maren Morris' Humble Quest, Miranda Lambert's Palomino, Lainey Wilson's Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' and Old Dominion's Time, Tequila & Therapy. This award is given to both the artist and the producers of the project.
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris Attends 2022 CMA Awards, Skips Red Carpet Amid Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris didn't let the drama between her and Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards. After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, the 32-year-old country crooner did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.
CMA Awards 2022: Everything you need to know for Country Music’s Biggest Night
Everything you need to know for Country Music's Biggest Night, the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson Win CMA Awards Ahead of Show
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson are early 2022 CMA Awards winners. On the morning of the awards show on Wednesday (Nov. 9), CMA announced on Good Morning America that Pearce and McBryde won Musical Event of the Year for their hit duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” while Johnson takes the trophy for Music Video of the Year with his chart-topper, “Til You Can’t.”
CMA Awards 2022: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire honor Loretta Lynn
Lambert, Underwood and McEntire sang a medley of Lynn's songs.
Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards
DAMN. Carly Pearce gave what is easily already one of the best performances of the night at the CMA Awards, singing her tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn “Dear Miss Loretta.” Joined by the great Ricky Skaggs and Sonya Isaacs on stage in Nashville, she also wore a dress very reminiscent of Mrs. Loretta’s 1972 look she wore when she became the first women to win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. Carly actually debuted this song at […] The post Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Bryan To Host ABC Special ‘On The Road To the CMA Awards’
Prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 9th), co-host Luke Bryan will be hosting an ABC special, On the Road to the CMA Awards. According to Billboard, the new special will offer viewers an all-access look into the life of Wynonna Judd, as she returns to the stage following the death of her mother and country music hall of fame, Naomi Judd. Judd will appear in the special alongside fellow country music hitmakers Martina McBride and Little Big Town.
CMA Awards 2022: Luke Combs is bringing 'The Kind of Love We Make' to award show stage
Expect a throwback country-rock groove Wednesday night when Luke Combs hits center stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards. Combs, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, brings his latest barn-burning radio hit "The Kind of Love We Make" to Bridgestone Arena for the annual awards show. Combs debuted the song earlier this year on latest studio album, "Growin' Up." ...
Jimmie Allen Pulls Out of CMA Awards Performance Due to Illness
Jimmie Allen will no longer be performing at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The singer shared a message on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, sharing that he is feeling "under the weather" and won't be able to sing. Allen was set to perform "Out in the Middle" alongside...
CMA Awards 2022 recap: Inside the biggest performances, tributes and wins
A recap of the biggest moments from the 2022 CMA Awards, from performances and tributes to winners.
Comments / 0