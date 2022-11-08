Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 48th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash in Beverly Hills
Kate Hudson, Bradley Cooper, Ashton Kutcher, LeBron James and Rebel Wilson were among some of the A-list guests in attendance at Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party in Beverly Hills over the weekend Leonardo DiCaprio received a ton of love from Hollywood's biggest players for his birthday this year. The Wolf of Wall Street actor celebrated his 48th birthday with a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday. Among the guests in attendance at the event were his parents — George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken — in addition to fellow...
Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery
The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'
You can always count on Paris Hilton to host an extravagant affair. The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, is opening up to PEOPLE about her three-day wedding celebrations, which took place in November 2021, and how guests in attendance told her that her nuptials to Carter Reum went above and beyond their sky-high expectations.
Black Panther Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now Danai Gurira doesn't just wield a spear as Dora Milaje general Okoye in the Black Panther movies — she brings those skills home. In an appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show airing Saturday, Gurira, 44, said she's found her character's spear useful in the real world — specifically for knocking down unwanted spiderwebs around her house, according to Insider. "When I'm coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there's always a spiderweb," Gurira said. "This last time I was there a...
Elizabeth Hurley Recalls 'Nightmare' of Working with Matthew Perry amid His Addiction
Elizabeth Hurley and Matthew Perry starred in 2002's Serving Sara, which was shut down for more than two months due to the Friends actor's addiction struggle Elizabeth Hurley says working with Matthew Perry on the 2002 movie Serving Sara was a "nightmare" due to his struggles with addiction. In the wake of his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actress, 57, reflected on her time spent with the 53-year-old actor, whose substance abuse problems shut down the film set for more than two months. "I...
What to Know About Tiffany Trump's Soon-to-Be Husband Michael Boulos
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter is expected to marry her fiancé very soon Former President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump is preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé Michael Boulos. The youngest Trump daughter made her relationship with Boulos both Instagram and White House official in 2019 when she posted a photo with him in the Red Room. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Tiffany and Boulos first connected after meeting at Lindsay Lohan's club in Greece. Boulos, the son of a wealthy family with businesses...
Ashley Tisdale Says New TV Project is Inspired by Her Marriage to Christopher French: 'It's Incredibly Scary'
Ashley Tisdale's last acting role was in the 2020 series Carol's Second Act Ashley Tisdale is returning to acting with an ultra-personal project. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum announced Thursday that she'll executive produce and star in the upcoming CBS comedy Brutally Honest, which is loosely inspired by her own family life. Tisdale, 37, shared via her Instagram Story that Brutally Honest will follow how a couple's life changes once they welcome kids — and she confirmed it came from her own experience with husband Christopher...
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby
Brian McKnight is happy to be adding to his family after a difficult loss earlier this year. The "Back At One" singer and wife Leilani are expecting another baby together, McKnight revealed in an Instagram grid collage Thursday that showed him kissing his wife's bump. Sharing another three photos that...
Kris Jenner Celebrates 'the Most Amazing Partner' and 'Step Dad' Corey Gamble for His 42nd Birthday
In a sweet birthday post shared on Instagram, Kris Jenner called Corey Gamble "the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist" Kris Jenner is celebrating her love for Corey Gamble on his birthday. On Thursday, The Kardashians star shared a sweet Instagram post for Gamble's 42nd birthday. Posting a series of photos of her and her longtime beau's special moments over the years, Jenner wrote, "Happy birthday my love @coreygamble!!!" She saluted him as, "the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most...
Jeff Bridges Reveals He Worked with a Trainer to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle at Her Wedding
"The first goal was how long can I stand up," Jeff Bridges said in a recent interview Jeff Bridges is opening up about a major milestone. In a recent interview with The Independent, the 72-year-old actor discussed the health challenges he faced before he would walk his daughter, Hayley Roselouise Bridges, down the aisle at her wedding in August 2021. Bridges had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and contacted COVID-19 in January 2021. He announced later last year that his cancer is in remission. Before his daughter's wedding, "The first...
Taylor Swift Wins Big at 2022 MTV EMAs: Full Winners List
Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday. The “Anti-Hero” singer took home four awards — best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” Despite the fact that she’s won numerous EMAs in the past, Swift had not been to the awards ceremony since 2012, when she closed out the ceremony with a circus-themed performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” During her acceptance speech for best video, Swift told her German fans...
Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids
In conversation with Tamron Hall, Usher explains how 14-year-old Usher V, known as Cinco, has different feelings about Dad's fame than Naviyd, 13, Usher is opening up about his experiences as a father of four. The "U Got It Bad" singer recently chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher." The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care." "Not even the older boys?" she asked. "My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son,...
Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott an 'Amazing Stepdad'
"He's really very highly qualified for the job," the New Girl alum said of Scott during an interview on the red carpet at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday Zooey Deschanel appears to be thinking ahead to her future with her boyfriend Jonathan Scott. During an interview with reporters at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, the New Girl alum gushed over her partner after being asked about her co-parenting experience, calling him "an amazing stepdad." "I'm a magician, or...
Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Arm After N.Y.C. Concert, Shares X-Ray Photos
The former One Direction singer, 30, announced that he'll be rescheduling album signings after he took a post-show fall Louis Tomlinson is recovering from a nasty fall in New York City. The former One Direction star, 30, shared a message with fans on Saturday, revealing that he fell after his show at New York City's Irving Plaza and broke his arm. "Thank you to everyone that's listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me," Tomlinson, who just released his sophomore LP Faith...
Quavo Shares Moving Tribute for Nephew Takeoff: 'You Are Our Angel'
Takeoff, member of the chart-topping Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1 For the first time following the shooting death of his nephew Takeoff, Quavo has shared an emotional eulogy to honor a man who he now sees as his "angel." The Migos member, 31, on Saturday posted a lengthy statement to Instagram, written alongside a collage of personal photos, as he reflected on the bond that they shared, not just as a nephew and his uncle —...
Station 19's Boris Kodjoe Shares the Most Romantic Dates He's Planned for Wife Nicole Ari Parker
"I gave my wife a sound bath for her last birthday. I had a lounge singer in our front yard serenade her and a chef cook her a meal on the terrace," Boris Kodjoe tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue Boris Kodjoe is a true romantic at heart! The Station 19 star — who is featured in this year's PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue — reveals that he loves to plan thoughtful dates for his wife, Nicole Ari Parker. "I gave my wife a sound bath for her last birthday. I had a...
Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening Reunite for a Steamy Christmas Movie: 'There's a Lot of Kissing!'
Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening — whose Grey's characters April Kepner and Matthew Taylor were married and recently divorced — are costarring in a Christmas movie together: Reindeer Games Homecoming, premiering this weekend on Lifetime, which Drew also wrote. But April and Matthew would blush if they could...
Keke Palmer to Host Saturday Night Live with SZA as Musical Guest: 'The Stage Awaits'
Other hosts this season have included Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion and Dave Chappelle It's official — Keke Palmer will be making her Saturday Night Live debut next month! The Nope star, 29, will be hosting the show's next episode on Dec. 3 with performances from musical guest SZA, she announced on social media over the weekend. "I can't wait," Keke wrote on Instagram alongside a bulletin-board photo revealing the gig. "The stage awaits @nbcsnl 😍😍" Palmer, who starred in Jordan Peele's third film over the summer, wrote on...
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary with Star-Studded Party
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are celebrating one year of marriage with some A-list guests. The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, marked her one-year wedding anniversary with Reum, also 41, by hosting a star-studded party in Santa Monica, California, on Friday. Wearing a neon floral mini dress with matching...
Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta
Close collaborators and loved ones, including Migos' Offset and Quavo, shared memories at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, a week after the MC's death Thousands of fans and loved ones filled in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Friday to honor Kirsnick Khari Ball, the late rapper known to the world as Takeoff. One-third of iconic hip-hop trio Migos, Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at age 28, outside of a Houston bowling alley. Ten days later, many of his peers and family members — including Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Justin Bieber,...
