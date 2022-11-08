ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Veterans Day in Lowndes County

On Friday Veterans Day was celebrated in Lowndes County and across the Country. While Veterans Day is now a day to celebrate and honor those who have served our country in the military, its origins go back to a day to honor those who had died during World War I. The armistice ending World War I was signed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. That day became known as Armistice Day.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

No Monday paper, but expanded Sunday paper coming

The Dispatch is moving forward with plans to this week drop its Monday edition and expand its Sunday edition. No Monday paper will be printed tomorrow, though reporters will be working and publishing stories to the company’s website, said Dispatch publisher Peter Imes. “We remain committed to our print...
Commercial Dispatch

At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout

Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City makes offer to hire new police chief

Columbus City Council made an offer to one of the finalists for police chief during an executive session meeting Thursday morning, but no further details have been released. The council held a roughly 50-minute executive session before the regularly scheduled work session to discuss the three finalists for the position. Mayor Keith Gaskin announced afterward the council did agree on a candidate, but that his name would not be released until negotiations are complete.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Medicaid expansion could lift all boats

I love the editorial “Our View: Why don’t we support an economic impact package larger than the aluminum mill?”. This is so true and baffling. I have despaired over this common sense measure that could lift all boats in Mississippi. Your editorial is great, and I hope it gets a lot of traction.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City of Columbus building permits: Oct. 31-Nov. 3

■ Elvis Bui; 2405 Military Road; plumbing; Pollard Plumbing. ■ Mike McGill; 1527 Hickory Lane; plumbing; Briar Bartlett. ■ Don Howard; 909 Tuckahoe Drive; plumbing; MS Solar. ■ Ruth Berry; 515 College St. Apt. H; electrical; David Via. ■ Bruce Edwards; 509 B Alabama St.; electrical; David Via. ■ Lehzeet...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: The party of ‘no’

I was heartened to see The Dispatch compare the size of the recent Steel Dynamics economic development package (a big step for the state and a giant leap for Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle region) to the expansion of Medicaid. However, the editorial actually understates the comparison. The true dollar value of Mississippi’s lost opportunity since the inception of the ACA and the availability of Medicaid expansion is closer to $55 billion than $12 billion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes, Oktibbeha fare well with paper ballots

Heading into the election Tuesday, some voters saw a new way to cast their votes at the polls. Lowndes and Oktibbeha voters used pens to fill in bubbles next to their vote. Once a voter filled out their ballot, they inserted it into an on-site machine to confirm their vote.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City of Starkville building permits: Nov. 2-9

■ 44 Properties; 118 Hwy. 12 W.; renovation; Brett Sanders. ■ Express Clinic; 606 Hwy. 12 E.; construction; Phillip O’Nan. ■ Mary T. Gaines; 102 Yellow Jacket Drive; residential construction; Jeffery Hunts. ■ Not Listed; Kingston Court , Lot 151; residential construction; Stuart Davis. ■ Not Listed; 30 Lynn...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City of West Point building permits: Oct. 26- Nov. 7

■ Trina Kelly; 85/ 133 Center St.; demolition; Joe Robinson. ■ Micheal Davis; 114 Little St.; electrical; Odell Dale. ■ Not Listed; 1212 Lone Oak Road; sewer work; Shotz Plumbing. ■ Quinn; 1164 Lone Oak Road; sewer work; Shotz Plumbing. ■ Clay County Day Care; 857 E. Brame Ave.; addition;...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Live updates: Mississippi State welcomes No. 1 Georgia to Starkville

It’s a battle of Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night. Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will have live updates from the SEC contest. 9:27 p.m.: Final: No. 1 Georgia 45,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Main Street Columbus announces 15th Annual Holiday Farmers’ Market

The holidays are coming soon and what can be better than a purchase from a local entrepreneur? The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market Advisory Board and Main Street Columbus announce the 2022 “Holiday Farmers’ Market”, which will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. As in...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Will Rogers, Mississippi State impressed by ‘vaunted’ Georgia defense

STARKVILLE — After Saturday’s game at Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers kept it pretty simple when asked to evaluate Georgia’s defense. “Uh, they have all, like, five-star players,” Rogers said. “They’re pretty good on defense.”. That’s an understatement, but Rogers’ reference...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville basketball sweeps West Point

STARKVILLE — Things started out well and continued to get better for Starkville as its girls and boys basketball teams both had 20-plus-point wins over West Point on Thursday night. The girls team (3-0) started things out in a big way with a 63-40 win as Jamaica Young and...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ole Miss ‘very excited’ for premier home opportunity against Alabama

OXFORD — Games like the one on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium are partly why Ole Miss junior defensive end Jared Ivey moved on from Georgia Tech. Ivey is in his first season with the No. 11 Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC), who host No. 9 Alabama (7-2, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Ole Miss is coming off its bye week, while the Crimson Tide suffered a one-point overtime loss at LSU. Alabama has had an up-and-down campaign, having lost two of its last three games, a rarity in the Nick Saban era.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

‘It was right there’: No. 11 Ole Miss loses heartbreaker to No. 10 Alabama

OXFORD — Lane Kiffin was very clear following Ole Miss’ gut-wrenching six-point loss against Alabama on Saturday. Moral victories aren’t going to cut it for his program. Trailing by six with less than two minutes to play, No. 11 Ole Miss drove all the way down to the Alabama 15-yard line but was ultimately unable to score, and the No. 10 Crimson Tide took down the Rebels 30-24 in a back-and-forth matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
OXFORD, MS

