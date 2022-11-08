On Friday Veterans Day was celebrated in Lowndes County and across the Country. While Veterans Day is now a day to celebrate and honor those who have served our country in the military, its origins go back to a day to honor those who had died during World War I. The armistice ending World War I was signed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. That day became known as Armistice Day.

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO