Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Veterans Day in Lowndes County
On Friday Veterans Day was celebrated in Lowndes County and across the Country. While Veterans Day is now a day to celebrate and honor those who have served our country in the military, its origins go back to a day to honor those who had died during World War I. The armistice ending World War I was signed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. That day became known as Armistice Day.
Commercial Dispatch
No Monday paper, but expanded Sunday paper coming
The Dispatch is moving forward with plans to this week drop its Monday edition and expand its Sunday edition. No Monday paper will be printed tomorrow, though reporters will be working and publishing stories to the company’s website, said Dispatch publisher Peter Imes. “We remain committed to our print...
Commercial Dispatch
At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout
Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
Commercial Dispatch
City makes offer to hire new police chief
Columbus City Council made an offer to one of the finalists for police chief during an executive session meeting Thursday morning, but no further details have been released. The council held a roughly 50-minute executive session before the regularly scheduled work session to discuss the three finalists for the position. Mayor Keith Gaskin announced afterward the council did agree on a candidate, but that his name would not be released until negotiations are complete.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Medicaid expansion could lift all boats
I love the editorial “Our View: Why don’t we support an economic impact package larger than the aluminum mill?”. This is so true and baffling. I have despaired over this common sense measure that could lift all boats in Mississippi. Your editorial is great, and I hope it gets a lot of traction.
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Oct. 31-Nov. 3
■ Elvis Bui; 2405 Military Road; plumbing; Pollard Plumbing. ■ Mike McGill; 1527 Hickory Lane; plumbing; Briar Bartlett. ■ Don Howard; 909 Tuckahoe Drive; plumbing; MS Solar. ■ Ruth Berry; 515 College St. Apt. H; electrical; David Via. ■ Bruce Edwards; 509 B Alabama St.; electrical; David Via. ■ Lehzeet...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: The party of ‘no’
I was heartened to see The Dispatch compare the size of the recent Steel Dynamics economic development package (a big step for the state and a giant leap for Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle region) to the expansion of Medicaid. However, the editorial actually understates the comparison. The true dollar value of Mississippi’s lost opportunity since the inception of the ACA and the availability of Medicaid expansion is closer to $55 billion than $12 billion.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes, Oktibbeha fare well with paper ballots
Heading into the election Tuesday, some voters saw a new way to cast their votes at the polls. Lowndes and Oktibbeha voters used pens to fill in bubbles next to their vote. Once a voter filled out their ballot, they inserted it into an on-site machine to confirm their vote.
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: Nov. 2-9
■ 44 Properties; 118 Hwy. 12 W.; renovation; Brett Sanders. ■ Express Clinic; 606 Hwy. 12 E.; construction; Phillip O’Nan. ■ Mary T. Gaines; 102 Yellow Jacket Drive; residential construction; Jeffery Hunts. ■ Not Listed; Kingston Court , Lot 151; residential construction; Stuart Davis. ■ Not Listed; 30 Lynn...
Commercial Dispatch
City of West Point building permits: Oct. 26- Nov. 7
■ Trina Kelly; 85/ 133 Center St.; demolition; Joe Robinson. ■ Micheal Davis; 114 Little St.; electrical; Odell Dale. ■ Not Listed; 1212 Lone Oak Road; sewer work; Shotz Plumbing. ■ Quinn; 1164 Lone Oak Road; sewer work; Shotz Plumbing. ■ Clay County Day Care; 857 E. Brame Ave.; addition;...
Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: Mississippi State welcomes No. 1 Georgia to Starkville
It’s a battle of Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night. Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will have live updates from the SEC contest. 9:27 p.m.: Final: No. 1 Georgia 45,...
Commercial Dispatch
Main Street Columbus announces 15th Annual Holiday Farmers’ Market
The holidays are coming soon and what can be better than a purchase from a local entrepreneur? The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market Advisory Board and Main Street Columbus announce the 2022 “Holiday Farmers’ Market”, which will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. As in...
Commercial Dispatch
Will Rogers, Mississippi State impressed by ‘vaunted’ Georgia defense
STARKVILLE — After Saturday’s game at Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers kept it pretty simple when asked to evaluate Georgia’s defense. “Uh, they have all, like, five-star players,” Rogers said. “They’re pretty good on defense.”. That’s an understatement, but Rogers’ reference...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville basketball sweeps West Point
STARKVILLE — Things started out well and continued to get better for Starkville as its girls and boys basketball teams both had 20-plus-point wins over West Point on Thursday night. The girls team (3-0) started things out in a big way with a 63-40 win as Jamaica Young and...
Commercial Dispatch
In a popcorn game, the finish was painfully familiar for Ole Miss against Alabama
OXFORD — This time, it was really a popcorn game. A year ago, Lane Kiffin challenged a CBS television audience to “get your popcorn ready” seconds before Ole Miss’ kickoff against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Before the popcorn cooled, Alabama led 28-0, and all the drama was...
Commercial Dispatch
Coming off first career start at Mississippi State, Georgia transfer Justin Robinson set to face former team
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson looks at every game as an opportunity. But Saturday’s game against No. 1 Georgia will be a different animal entirely. “I would be lying if I said this weekend didn’t mean a little something different to him,” Robinson’s father Niqua...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
Both Mississippi State and Ole Miss are in town Saturday against top-10 foes. Here’s a primer on each game, plus our staff predictions for both contests. No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC) Where: Davis Wade Stadium (60,133), Starkville. TV: 6 p.m., Saturday, ESPN.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Developer’s interest in Burns Bottom has us both eager and anxious
It’s not unusual for people to use the wrong word in describing things. Most of the time, it’s harmless, but not always. As Mark Twain wrote, “The difference between the right word and the almost right word is really a large matter — it is the difference between the lightning and the lightning bug.”
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss ‘very excited’ for premier home opportunity against Alabama
OXFORD — Games like the one on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium are partly why Ole Miss junior defensive end Jared Ivey moved on from Georgia Tech. Ivey is in his first season with the No. 11 Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC), who host No. 9 Alabama (7-2, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Ole Miss is coming off its bye week, while the Crimson Tide suffered a one-point overtime loss at LSU. Alabama has had an up-and-down campaign, having lost two of its last three games, a rarity in the Nick Saban era.
Commercial Dispatch
‘It was right there’: No. 11 Ole Miss loses heartbreaker to No. 10 Alabama
OXFORD — Lane Kiffin was very clear following Ole Miss’ gut-wrenching six-point loss against Alabama on Saturday. Moral victories aren’t going to cut it for his program. Trailing by six with less than two minutes to play, No. 11 Ole Miss drove all the way down to the Alabama 15-yard line but was ultimately unable to score, and the No. 10 Crimson Tide took down the Rebels 30-24 in a back-and-forth matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
