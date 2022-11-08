Read full article on original website
Ray Sanchez
5d ago
if you think crime has decreased inIf you believe crime has decreased then I recommend Hochul , if you believe crime has increased vote for Zeldin . I am an independent and I am voting Zeldin .
Reply(93)
225
Paul Vest
5d ago
VOTE ZELDEN you want 1.99 gas,lower taxes,stop illegal immigration,save your guns,drain the Swamp in Albany. RED WAVE COMING!
Reply(36)
204
Husky Mama.
5d ago
NYS needs to get out and vote for LEE ZELDIN!!... If you want to keep paying high prices for all your food and everything else than you need to VOTE today is the day people
Reply(12)
108
