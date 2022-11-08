ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Electric battery company building $2.6 billion plant in metro Atlanta

A Norwegian company announced Friday it will build an electric battery factory in metro Atlanta, creating hundreds of jobs and further cementing Georgia as a hub for the sector. Freyr Battery, a clean-tech startup named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in a 368-acre site in Coweta County....
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Legal pot sales in Missouri could begin before February, state says

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Legal marijuana dispensaries could begin selling to customers before early February, faster than originally expected, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday. Under Missouri’s new constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana, approved by voters Tuesday, medical marijuana companies will be able to...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy