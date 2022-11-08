Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Electric battery company building $2.6 billion plant in metro Atlanta
A Norwegian company announced Friday it will build an electric battery factory in metro Atlanta, creating hundreds of jobs and further cementing Georgia as a hub for the sector. Freyr Battery, a clean-tech startup named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in a 368-acre site in Coweta County....
Centre Daily
Legal pot sales in Missouri could begin before February, state says
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Legal marijuana dispensaries could begin selling to customers before early February, faster than originally expected, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday. Under Missouri’s new constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana, approved by voters Tuesday, medical marijuana companies will be able to...
Centre Daily
16-year-old killed in crash with semi, police say. ‘Massive hole in all our hearts’
A Louisiana community is mourning the loss of a beloved teen who died in a wreck. Louisiana state troopers say 16-year-old Christian Tullis of Slidell died shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, after he struck the back of a Freightliner 18-wheeler on Interstate 12 near Louisiana Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish.
