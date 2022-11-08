ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS — National transportation officials are in Dallas on Sunday investigating the cause of the midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead. A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to the ground in a ball...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy