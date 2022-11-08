Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
Lafayette County Court Judge Election Results – Tuesday, November 8, 2022: Runoff Election Set
There will be a special runoff election in Lafayette County, Mississippi on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, for the newly created County Court Judge. Because none of the eight candidates running received over 50% of the vote, the top two will face off against each other in the runoff election. The...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County calling on state to pick up its prison inmates
DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates. DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
desotocountynews.com
Election Results 2022
Here are the contested races in DeSoto County we will be following tonight here on this page. There were other races on the ballot but they were all with candidates without opposition. Return and refresh this page frequently as these numbers will be updated as new vote totals are provided...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County to have all-female run-off for County Court Judge
Voters in Lafayette County made their voices heard Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls to vote in a number of local races, most notably the first-ever County Court Judge election. Eight candidates were vying for the position, which will head to a run-off election after no candidate reached the...
wtva.com
One killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
wtva.com
Gooch wins Yalobusha County sheriff's election
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Jerimaine Gooch is the new sheriff of Yalobusha County. Gooch was appointed interim sheriff following the August 2021 death of former sheriff Mark Fulco who died due to complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Mississippi man charged with molestation of minor in assault that reportedly happened several years ago
A Mississippi man has been charged with molestation in an assault on a minor that reportedly happened several years ago. Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes. On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report...
Mississippi man charged with cyberstalking via dating app
A Mississippi man has been charged with cyberstalking by a person he met through a dating app. Keenen Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. The Oxford Police Department said on Wednesday that someone walked into the department Nov. 2 to file a complaint about being...
Oxford Eagle
Quinshon Judkins breaks record for single-season rushing touchdowns in loss to Alabama
Quinshon Judkins announced his presence on the national stage in a big way this season. The Ole Miss freshman quickly established himself as a go-to option in the Rebels’ run-heavy offense, and has taken advantage of his opportunities all season as he wreaks havoc on opposing defenses. His hard...
Letter threatening life of Mississippi county supervisor sent for DNA analysis, sheriff says
Officials say they are waiting on the results from DNA testing to determine the next steps in the investigation of a letter threatening the life of a Mississippi county supervisor. Sheriff Shane Phelps said this week the investigation into the letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Fire Department responds to structure fire on County Road 197
Lafayette County 911 dispatched LCFD to Highway 6 West and the area of the Lafayette/Panola County Line for a trailer that was on fire at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday. Lafayette County 911 updated units while in route that the fire was located at 43 County Road 197 and was a mobile home that was fully involved.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss’s Ryann Helmers earns individual berth to NCAA Cross Country Championships
INDIANAPOLIS – Ole Miss women’s cross country senior Ryann Helmers has earned an individual qualifying berth to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships after being awarded an at-large bid in Saturday’s NCAA Selection Show. Helmers is just the second Rebel woman to ever earn an individual spot...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette boys fall to Lewisburg 61-41
Lafayette boys basketball fell to 0-4 on the season Thursday as they fell to Lewisburg 61-41 at home. Sophomore Shun Flemons was the only Commodore to reach double-figures in scoring in the defeat, pouring in a game-high 17 points. Lewisburg junior Amarion Davis led the Patriots with 14 points, while...
Oxford Eagle
No. 11 Ole Miss comes up just short in loss to No. 9 Alabama
Lane Kiffin does not believe in moral victories. The Ole Miss head coach made that clear following the Rebels’ 30-24 loss to No. 9 Alabama on Saturday, saying the standard for his program is to expect a victory every week. “I don’t really give a shit about how many...
Oxford Eagle
Volleyball drops tight match with Auburn
Ole Miss kept things close with Auburn but was unable to come out on top in close sets, falling 1-3 to the Tigers Friday night at the Gillom Center. Vivian Miller paced Ole Miss offensively with 14 kills in the defeat, followed by Samantha Schnitta, who tallied double-digit kills for the third straight match.
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
Oxford Eagle
Winona dominates Water Valley to end Blue Devils’ season
WINONA — Winona (10-1) used a dominant offense and suffocating defense to end Water Valley’s season 48-14 on Friday. Water Valley would start off the game strong on offense as CJ Telford would complete 4 of his first five passes on the opening drive capped off with a 9-yard touchdown to Saveon Freeman. Winona would shut the Blue Devils down for the rest of the half.
wcbi.com
Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wcbi.com
Pontotoc police release identity of liquor store robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – New details in a liquor store robbery have been released. We first told you about it Monday night at 10. Pontotoc Police said 22-year-old Darren Holbrook is facing charges for the hold-up. Investigators are just releasing his mugshot and identity. The armed robbery happened Monday...
