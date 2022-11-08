ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County calling on state to pick up its prison inmates

DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates. DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Election Results 2022

Here are the contested races in DeSoto County we will be following tonight here on this page. There were other races on the ballot but they were all with candidates without opposition. Return and refresh this page frequently as these numbers will be updated as new vote totals are provided...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County to have all-female run-off for County Court Judge

Voters in Lafayette County made their voices heard Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls to vote in a number of local races, most notably the first-ever County Court Judge election. Eight candidates were vying for the position, which will head to a run-off election after no candidate reached the...
wtva.com

One killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Gooch wins Yalobusha County sheriff's election

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Jerimaine Gooch is the new sheriff of Yalobusha County. Gooch was appointed interim sheriff following the August 2021 death of former sheriff Mark Fulco who died due to complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette boys fall to Lewisburg 61-41

Lafayette boys basketball fell to 0-4 on the season Thursday as they fell to Lewisburg 61-41 at home. Sophomore Shun Flemons was the only Commodore to reach double-figures in scoring in the defeat, pouring in a game-high 17 points. Lewisburg junior Amarion Davis led the Patriots with 14 points, while...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Oxford Eagle

No. 11 Ole Miss comes up just short in loss to No. 9 Alabama

Lane Kiffin does not believe in moral victories. The Ole Miss head coach made that clear following the Rebels’ 30-24 loss to No. 9 Alabama on Saturday, saying the standard for his program is to expect a victory every week. “I don’t really give a shit about how many...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Volleyball drops tight match with Auburn

Ole Miss kept things close with Auburn but was unable to come out on top in close sets, falling 1-3 to the Tigers Friday night at the Gillom Center. Vivian Miller paced Ole Miss offensively with 14 kills in the defeat, followed by Samantha Schnitta, who tallied double-digit kills for the third straight match.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Winona dominates Water Valley to end Blue Devils’ season

WINONA — Winona (10-1) used a dominant offense and suffocating defense to end Water Valley’s season 48-14 on Friday. Water Valley would start off the game strong on offense as CJ Telford would complete 4 of his first five passes on the opening drive capped off with a 9-yard touchdown to Saveon Freeman. Winona would shut the Blue Devils down for the rest of the half.
WATER VALLEY, MS
wcbi.com

Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
HOUSTON, MS
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
wcbi.com

Pontotoc police release identity of liquor store robbery suspect

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – New details in a liquor store robbery have been released. We first told you about it Monday night at 10. Pontotoc Police said 22-year-old Darren Holbrook is facing charges for the hold-up. Investigators are just releasing his mugshot and identity. The armed robbery happened Monday...
PONTOTOC, MS

