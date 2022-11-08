Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Jewish Press
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York
The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor
One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
wnynewsnow.com
Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor
NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
13 WHAM
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
Gov. Hochul declares historic victory; Lee Zeldin does not concede on Election Night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory on Tuesday in what is a historic win for her as the first female elected to the office of governor of New York. “I’m deeply honored to be elected governor of the State of New York,” said Hochul in her speech. “The glass ceiling, like the one that is above us here today, has finally been shattered in the state of New York.”
NBC New York
AOC Election Results: Prominent NYC Progressive Wins Re-Election to House
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has won re-election, NBC News projects. Ocasio-Cortez, 33, a prominent progressive, had the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a solid Democratic-leaning district that covers part of the Bronx, Queens and Rikers Island. She has served in the House since 2019 and is a member...
wshu.org
LaLota replaces Zeldin in the race to represent New York's 1st District
Republican Nick LaLota defeats Democrat Bridget Fleming in the race to represent the 1st District. The seat was left vacant by Rep. Lee Zeldin’s run for governor. LaLota’s campaign pushed a national Republican agenda. He wants to reduce inflation and curb COVID-19 vaccination requirements, which he blames on...
NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, seeks 2nd term
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry, a commercial litigation attorney who has been […]
Election 2022 results: Here’s how Staten Island voted for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Midterm Elections 2022: Staten Island votes — >> THE WINNERS <<. FOR CONGRESS: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS WILL BECOME FIRST FULL MULTI-TERM S.I. HOUSE REP IN MORE THAN A DECADE. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
myfox28columbus.com
Republicans have 'momentum' heading into NY gubernatorial race, ex-Gov claims
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — As new polling continuously suggests New York's gubernatorial seat may belong to a Republican on Tuesday, the last one to make it happen is weighing in on the likelihood. The race between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her challenger Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has...
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue State
Officials and strategists in the Democratic Party say that they are bracing for the potential of a big loss in a contested governor's race, CNN reports. Officials in New York have reportedly told CNN that they are bracing for the potential of big losses in the state's governor's race, as well as for several U.S. House races.
Recent hack of government computers impacting elections in Suffolk County
FREEPORT, N.Y. -- The hacking of Suffolk County government computers months ago is having an impact on the election.According to CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff, election officials were going to have to physically bring computer cards to the Board of Elections in Yaphank to tabulate the votes late Tuesday night. So expect extensive delays for results to races in the county.In Nassau County, Democrat Laura Gillen leads Republican Anthony D'Esposito 53.5 percent to 46.5 percent with 27 percent of precincts reporting in the closely watched race in the 4th Congressional District. The Gillen campaign in Freeport said it is cautiously optimistic, but...
News 12
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Suffolk County Election Night results were finally posted to the state Board of Election's website three hours after polls closed. Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results. They say delays were due to the cyberattack - citing additional passwords and...
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
mynbc5.com
SUNY schools are facing millions of dollars of budget deficits
Officials and organizations across New York are becoming concerned after learning three SUNY system schools are facing budget deficits in the millions of dollars. SUNY Plattsburgh faces the biggest deficit of $7.8 million, while SUNY Canton and Potsdam both face a deficit of $5.5 million. On Thursday morning, the United...
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: 'We don't feel safe'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashed with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday over crime, insisting New Yorkers "don't feel safe" and are "worried" ahead of the midterms.
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
