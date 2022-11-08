ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
FLORIDA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor

NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
13 WHAM

Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares historic victory; Lee Zeldin does not concede on Election Night

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory on Tuesday in what is a historic win for her as the first female elected to the office of governor of New York. “I’m deeply honored to be elected governor of the State of New York,” said Hochul in her speech. “The glass ceiling, like the one that is above us here today, has finally been shattered in the state of New York.”
NBC New York

AOC Election Results: Prominent NYC Progressive Wins Re-Election to House

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has won re-election, NBC News projects. Ocasio-Cortez, 33, a prominent progressive, had the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a solid Democratic-leaning district that covers part of the Bronx, Queens and Rikers Island. She has served in the House since 2019 and is a member...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, seeks 2nd term

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry, a commercial litigation attorney who has been […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Recent hack of government computers impacting elections in Suffolk County

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- The hacking of Suffolk County government computers months ago is having an impact on the election.According to CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff, election officials were going to have to physically bring computer cards to the Board of Elections in Yaphank to tabulate the votes late Tuesday night. So expect extensive delays for results to races in the county.In Nassau County, Democrat Laura Gillen leads Republican Anthony D'Esposito 53.5 percent to 46.5 percent with 27 percent of precincts reporting in the closely watched race in the 4th Congressional District. The Gillen campaign in Freeport said it is cautiously optimistic, but...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

SUNY schools are facing millions of dollars of budget deficits

Officials and organizations across New York are becoming concerned after learning three SUNY system schools are facing budget deficits in the millions of dollars. SUNY Plattsburgh faces the biggest deficit of $7.8 million, while SUNY Canton and Potsdam both face a deficit of $5.5 million. On Thursday morning, the United...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ

