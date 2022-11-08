ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WAVY News 10

Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
WJLA

1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
13newsnow.com

Gov. Youngkin reacts to 2022 midterm election results, Republican losses in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — As election results from the 2022 midterms pour in nationwide, party control of Congress is hanging in the balance after Election Day. Throughout this year, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hit the campaign trail both statewide and nationally to stump for fellow Republicans in competitive races. Some of the candidates he supported either lost or their races are too early to call.
13newsnow.com

Election Day updates: Results trickling in for Virginia and North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. — Today is the day: the 2022 midterm elections will decide which political party controls Congress. Four U.S. House races will play out in Hampton Roads as part of that political battle, including the hotly-contested 2nd District. In northeast North Carolina, one U.S. Senate race and two U.S. House races are on the ballot, as well as several state offices, local judges and prosecutors and county offices.
Axios

Red wave fizzles in Virginia

Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
