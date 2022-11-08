Read full article on original website
WSET
What Democrats & Republicans are saying about the results of 3 key Va. congressional races
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, Democratic incumbents held onto their seats in two out of three competitive and closely watched congressional races that had been seen as potential bellwethers. Republicans had been hoping to flip the seats from blue to red. In Virginia's 7th District, incumbent...
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
WJLA
1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
13newsnow.com
Gov. Youngkin reacts to 2022 midterm election results, Republican losses in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As election results from the 2022 midterms pour in nationwide, party control of Congress is hanging in the balance after Election Day. Throughout this year, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hit the campaign trail both statewide and nationally to stump for fellow Republicans in competitive races. Some of the candidates he supported either lost or their races are too early to call.
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
13newsnow.com
Election Day updates: Results trickling in for Virginia and North Carolina
NORFOLK, Va. — Today is the day: the 2022 midterm elections will decide which political party controls Congress. Four U.S. House races will play out in Hampton Roads as part of that political battle, including the hotly-contested 2nd District. In northeast North Carolina, one U.S. Senate race and two U.S. House races are on the ballot, as well as several state offices, local judges and prosecutors and county offices.
WSET
Do I need to bring my voter registration to the polls to vote in Virginia?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Election Day when voters are preparing to go to the polls, a few questions often pop up: What do I have to bring with me? Do I need to bring my voter registration? Do I have to bring an ID?. Here's a quick checklist...
2022 Midterm Election: Live results for Virginia and North Carolina races
NORFOLK, Va. — As Republicans aim to take control of Congress, one of the most competitive races in the 2022 midterm election is happening in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria is facing Republican challenger State Sen. Jen Kiggans. Six other congressional races across Hampton Roads and...
Rep. Spanberger wins reelection in Virginia
Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.
2022 Virginia midterms guide: Here’s what you need to know for Election Day
Changes have been made to Virginia's political map, laws and ballot-counting process.
How redistricting in Virginia is anticipated to shift local races
What used to be Virginia's 7th District is now part of the state's 1st District. Several Districts near Central Virginia were shifted recently.
We tried Virginia's same-day voter registration on Election Day. Here's how it went.
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: This story was written by Samuel Schaffer, a 13News Now digital reporter. Unlike many voters, I still hadn't registered to vote by the general election. I moved to Norfolk this summer, and while I place high importance on voting, things like adjusting to living...
Red wave fizzles in Virginia
Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
13newsnow.com
Virginia's turbulent 2nd Congressional District
For years, there was stability in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. But more recently, we've seen a lot of turnover.
Gov. Youngkin weighs in on Spanberger-Vega race in Virginia, Trump's plans
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) appeared on the CBS News Election Night special to discuss election results in Virginia and around the country.
LIVE MAP: Virginia election congressional race results 2022
As polls close across the commonwealth, results from thousands of local precincts will determine the outcome in Virginia's 11 congressional districts -- the first under new maps drawn by the state Supreme Court in 2021.
Expert says this Virginia race could predict national political trends
On election night, all eyes will be on Virginia as both parties fight for control of the U.S. House of representatives.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
Declawing cats could be illegal under new Virginia legislation
A new bill filed in the Virginia General Assembly would the practice of declawing cats across the commonwealth, a policy endorsed by animal rights activists.
