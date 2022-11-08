NORFOLK, Va. — Today is the day: the 2022 midterm elections will decide which political party controls Congress. Four U.S. House races will play out in Hampton Roads as part of that political battle, including the hotly-contested 2nd District. In northeast North Carolina, one U.S. Senate race and two U.S. House races are on the ballot, as well as several state offices, local judges and prosecutors and county offices.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO