FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Make Camo Your Cause' Campaign
MILWAUKEE - Veterans Day there's an effort to make sure our veterans live with dignity and independence, no on the streets. That's why FOX6 is "Making Camo Our Cause" in support of the Honor U.S. Vets campaign. Larry Williams with US Vets joins Real Milwaukee to talk more about the program.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; Germantown man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 44th and Hope on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Officials said a 29-year-old Germantown man was taken to a hospital and treated for life-threatening wounds. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Manitoba shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Saturday evening, Nov. 12. Police said the 24-year-old victim was shot near 15th and Manitoba just before 7 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
14th and Burleigh shooting, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Nov. 11. Police said the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. He died at the scene. MPD is looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to one year in prison after prosecutors charged him in connection to a north side shooting incident. Marley Boyce, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to taking/driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of reckless injury was dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners
KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Marquette University Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m., two persons approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the robbers fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Adaptive toys project at Marquette University fills need
MILWAUKEE - Students from Marquette University and local high schools are helping to transform traditional toys into adaptive toys for kids of differing abilities. For example, they might change out standard sized buttons to larger buttons to increase accessibility. "I love watching them come together, and it's always great to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Flyball popularity growing, dogs compete in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Welcome to canine paradise, where it's full-speed and high-octane fun all the time. This is flyball at the Milwaukee Dog Training Club. "It's a team sport," said Mari Pavleje, vice president of the Milwaukee Dog Training Club. "Teams of four dogs on each team compete. It's almost like a relay race."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing near 38th and Lloyd; Milwaukee Woman in critical condition
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a stabbing near 38th and Lloyd on Saturday, Nov. 12, that left a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman in critical condition. Police said the incident happened before 11 p.m. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for severe injuries. Her condition is critical. Officials said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coast guard career day; opportunities for the community
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Brhett Vickery is at coast guard career day learning about opportunities for the community.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 66, missing; last seen near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Melvin Swift. Officials said Swift was last seen near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring around 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Swift is believed to be on foot. Swift is described as a male, Black, about 5'3...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Series of armed robberies, Milwaukee teens charged
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teens are charged with dozens of counts stemming from a series of armed robberies in October and early November. Prosecutors say Alphonso Reavis and Cashun Drake – both 17 years old – admitted to varying levels of involvement in the robberies that took place in both Milwaukee and West Allis.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade: Memorial Mass to be held Nov. 21, 2022
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Catholic Memorial High School announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 that it will host a Memorial Mass to bring healing to all of those impacted by the tragic events of the Waukesha Christmas parade. The Mass is set to be held at Catholic Memorial High School (601 E....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park after pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There were plenty of train enthusiasts at Wisconsin State Fair Park Sunday, Nov. 13, for the first Trainfest since the start of the pandemic. Greg and Jane Blau never expected to be at Trainfest, but their eldest son started it all. "We got him a LEGO...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS CONNECT 1st electric bus, Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee
MCTS CONNECT, Milwaukee County's first electric bus, was unveiled Thursday night. It will take riders from the medical research center in Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Congress shooting; 17-year-old wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning, Nov. 11 near 60th and Congress. It happened shortly after midnight. Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire near Hamilton and Astor; 10 people displaced
MILWAUKEE - Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. near Hamilton and Astor on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the first arriving crew quickly found the location of the fire from tenant information and the use of a thermal imaging camera. Portions of the ceiling and walls in the bathroom and adjacent bedroom had to be removed to extinguish the fire less than 18 inches in diameter. After The crew located and exposed the fire, Engine 2’s crew extinguished it in under 20 minutes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire; 2 people displaced, 2 dogs dead
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire near 11th and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 12. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. According to Sheboygan Fire Department, the first fire units arrived on the scene in two minutes and found smoke coming...
