ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

At least two shot, nine injured in early Sunday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting where at least 11 people were injured Sunday morning. It happened around 4:15 a.m. near 34th Street and Ames Avenue. Authorities confirmed one victim was rushed to a hospital while first responders performed CPR. The second victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Serious Injury Accident at 70th & O

Lincoln Police News Release – Saturday, November 12, 2022. At 9am, LTU Traffic Cam is showing the intersection clear. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 2:16 AM Lincoln Police Officers were detailed to the intersection of 70th and O Streets on report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival officers received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LFR faces the elements, obstacles during two-alarm house fire Sunday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue had their hands full battling a two-alarm house fire in the south-central part of the city Sunday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m., east of 40th & A Streets. Crist says that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so. Crist said that further investigating revealed more fire in the basement, which crews then had to go and extinguish, as well. Once that part of the fire was discovered, additional crews were called in to assist with fighting the flames.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.

New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

2 Lincoln men killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE — A pilot and a passenger in a small plane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte, officials said. The Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday identified the victims as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen, both of Lincoln. Helmerichs, president...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
LINCOLN, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Convicted murderer caught in Lincoln after rear-ending a semi, according to police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a convicted murderer facing the possibility of life imprisonment is back in custody after he hit a semi. Christopher Manzer went to work on Wednesday and then didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Crashes During High Speed Pursuit

A Lincoln woman was arrested after a pursuit with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper Tuesday afternoon. The patrol says around 3:20 a trooper received information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on eastbound I-80, just west of Lincoln. The trooper spotted a vehicle traveling more than 110 miles per...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy