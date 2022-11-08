Read full article on original website
John J. Leyden
Lady Lake, FL — John J. Leyden died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 28th. He was 87. Born on August 26, 1935, John grew up in Far Rockaway, Queens, NY the eldest son of John and Nellie (Cleary) Leyden. He joined the US Navy upon graduating from high school and served on active duty during the Korean Conflict.
Paul E. Ross
Paul E. Ross, 81, of The Villages, FL passed away 11/5/2022, as per his wishes, at home with his wife Barbara by his side. Paul was born in Norwood, Ma to Paul R. and Edith (Carr) Ross. He was a graduate of Norwood Highschool, Boston College and received his MBA from Suffolk University. After college, he worked for New York Central Railroad in their Boston, MA office. In the early 70’s, Paul moved to Newport, RI and ventured into the Ophthalmic Eyewear business, in which he represented manufacturers of ophthalmic equipment, lenses and eyewear.
Joseph James DiBernard, Jr.
Joseph James “Jimmy” DiBernard, Jr. a wonderful husband & son, proud father & grandfather, caring brother & uncle and faithful friend passed peacefully from this life into his eternal heavenly home on November 1, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born to Joe and Charlotte DiBernard,...
George M. Bercowy
George M. Bercowy of The Villages, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at HarborChase of Wildwood. He was born on November 25, 1926 in Staten Island, New York. He was the son of the late John and Dora (Strilciuc) Bercowy, and brother of the late Theodore Bercowy. George was...
Dominick Joseph DiBello
Dominick Joseph DiBello of The Villages, FL was taken home to his eternal rest surrounded by the love of family on November 3, 2022. Dominick is survived by his loving wife Linda; devoted daughter Dale (DiBello) Nicholson of Oviedo, FL, her husband Barry Nicholson and grandsons John Barrett and Brian Dominic; brother Michael DiBello and sisters Annette Rotbart and Stella DiBello and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced
I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
Robert William Whiting
A celebration of life has been scheduled for Robert William Whiting of Weaverville, N.C., and The Villages, who passed away at home on August 25, 2022. Bob was born in Ilion, NY to Stanley and Dorothy Nelson Whiting on July 24,1950. He was a Pentucket Regional High School (W. Newbury, MA) 1968 graduate and a 1972 graduate of Plymouth State College in NH. He served in the Army Security Agency from 1972-1975. He was stationed in Misawa Air Base in Japan with his wife, after which he received a degree in business from Salem State College (MA). He recently retired from a 43 year career of marketing steel products, working for Cape Ann Forge (MA), RI Forging Steel, Erie Forge and Steel (PA) and finally Steel Marketing and Management which he co-owned. He loved his work so much that he said he felt like he never worked a day in his life. Bob was a lover of life, fun to be around, and never met a stranger. A true social butterfly. He enjoyed hearing people’s stories and took a genuine interest in his family’s and friends’ lives. He was well-loved as a coach for kids of all ages, especially baseball, but also soccer and basketball. He had a passion for doing house and yard projects and often helped out family and friends. He and his wife enjoyed cycling, camping on the Toe River, music, pickleball, travelling, and entertaining.
Donna Witherspoon Kelly
Donna Witherspoon Kelly, a long-time resident of The Villages, Florida died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her children, on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on January 15, 1937, to the late Earl Witherspoon and Bernice Mansfield. Donna (or “Mimi” to many) is survived by her loving children,...
Stunning Sunrise At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
Check out this stunning sunrise at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Adult pool slated for refurbishment in Village of Collier
The Village of Collier Recreation Center Adult Pool will be closed for full pool refurbishment on Monday, Nov. 28 and is projected to reopen on Saturday, Dec. 17. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Big...
Myrtle Clarine Casey
Myrtle Clarine (Brown) Casey, age 82, died of a short illness on Saturday, November 5th in the The Villages, Florida. Known to her friends and family as Billie, she is survived by her best-friend and husband of 61 years, Paul Albert Casey, of Medina, Ohio and recently both were 20 year residents of the Village of Winifred in The Villages in Florida. She is preceded in death by her sisters Jeannine (Carnahan) Kapp of Knox, Indiana; Marietta (Carnahan) Goodman, of Birdseye, Indiana; and brothers Casey Carnahan and Clifford Carnahan.
Former Wolfgang Puck manager gets break in drunk driving case
A former manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Johnathan James Ritter, 30, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest this past week in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. Ritter, who had originally faced a charge of driving under the influence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 25 hours of community service. He can opt out of community service at the rate of $10 per hour. He must also pay $896 to the victim in the case.
Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital
The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation. Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department. The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call...
Village of Summerhill man with history of speeding jailed without bond
A Village of Summerhill man with a history of speeding has been jailed without bond. Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3325 Shelby St., was being held over the weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a Lake County warrant. A hearing on Brennan’s status after skipping a court date is set for this Wednesday in Lake County Court.
Oxford Oaks man to lose license after DUI arrest at Waterfront Inn
An Oxford Oaks man will lose his driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Edward Charles Tomlinson, 73, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Sentencing date set for mother who inflicted skull fracture on child in The Villages
A sentencing date has been set for a mother who inflicted a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5 in Lake County Court on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Life sentence for driver in crash that claimed life of woman who worked in The Villages
A Wildwood man has been sentenced to life in prison after causing a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. Judge Mary Hatcher handed down the sentenced in the case of 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown, already convicted by a jury of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
Annual bicycle collection event set for Dec. 2 in The Villages
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s annual bicycle collection event is set for Dec. 2 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. The hours will be 8 a.m. until noon. For almost two decades, the cycling community has helped fix up gently used bicycles donated by Villagers for children and disadvantaged adults at Christmas time.
Martini drinker in Mercedes nabbed on DUI charge on I-75
A man driving a Mercedes who admitted he had consumed a martini was nabbed on a drunk driving charge on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Lonnie Elwin Weck, 75, of Richmond Hill, Ga. was driving the silver Mercedes at about 8 p.m. Nov. 4 when a 911 caller reported the vehicle was “all over the road” near Mile Marker 303 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A trooper spotted the vehicle northbound at Mile Marker 313. A traffic stop was initiated at the Mile Marker 314 Exit.
Woman sentenced after trying to run down man with car at Margarita Republic
A woman has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation after trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment.
